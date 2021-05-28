High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section championship results
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Open Division: Harvard-Westlake 9, Irvine University 9 (Harvard-Westlake wins on games, 93-88)
Division 1: Claremont 12, Palos Verdes 6
Division 2: Portola 11, Viewpoint 7
Division 3: Servite 10, JSerra 8
Division 4: Millikan 13, Keppel 5
Division 5: Foothill Tech 12, Riverside North 6
