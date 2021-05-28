Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section championship results

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court in early morning light.
(Brycia James/Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday

Open Division: Harvard-Westlake 9, Irvine University 9 (Harvard-Westlake wins on games, 93-88)

Division 1: Claremont 12, Palos Verdes 6

Division 2: Portola 11, Viewpoint 7

Advertisement

Division 3: Servite 10, JSerra 8

Division 4: Millikan 13, Keppel 5

Division 5: Foothill Tech 12, Riverside North 6

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement