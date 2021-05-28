Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
CITY GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Thursday unless noted

Palisades def. Grant, 25-17, 25-14, 25-10 (Wednesday)

Venice def. Taft, 17-25, 25-22, 26-24, 27-25

Chatsworth def. El Camino Real, 17-25, 25-19, 25-19, 21-25, 17-15 (Friday)

Granada Hills def. San Pedro, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 (Wednesday)

Semifinals, June 3

#5 Venice at #1 Palisades

#6 Chatsworth at #2 Granada Hills

NOTES: Championship, June 5.

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Friday

Sylmar def. Cleveland, 21-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-13

Granada Hills Kennedy def. Los Angeles Hamilton, 25-14, 25-22, 25-18

#6 Sun Valley Poly at #3 Wilmington Banning, scores not reported

Birmingham def. Bell, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22

Semifinals, June 3

#4 Granada Hills Kennedy at #1 Sylmar

#7 Birmingham at #3 Wilmington Banning/#6 Sun Valley Poly winner

NOTES: Championship, June 5.

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Friday

Verdugo Hills def. Elizabeth, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Legacy def. Los Angeles Roosevelt, 25-15, 25-10, 22-25, 28-26

Marquez def. Hollywood, 25-18, 25-10, 25-16

Los Angeles University def. San Fernando, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13

Semifinals, June 3

#4 Legacy at #1 Verdugo Hills

#3 Marquez at #2 Los Angeles University

NOTES: Championship, June 5.

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted

#1 Central City Value def. Torres, 25-7, 25-27, 25-5 (Wednesday)

#5 Foshay def. Mendez, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22 (Tuesday)

Maywood CES def. Panorama, 25-17, 25-11, 25-15

Orthopaedic def. Fairfax, 25-22, 27-25, 19-25, 25-16

Semifinals, Wednesday

#5 Foshay at #1 Central City Value

#7 Orthopaedic at #3 Maywood CES

NOTES: Championship, June 4.

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Friday

Rancho Dominguez def. Math/Science, 25-16, 25-8, 25-9

North Valley Military def. Belmont, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

#6 Sotomayor at #3 WISH, scores not reported

Lake Balboa College Prep def. Reseda, 25-17, 25-11, 25-7

Semifinals, Wednesday

#5 North Valley Military at #1 Rancho Dominguez

#3 WISH/#6 Sotomayor winner at #2 Lake Balboa College Prep

NOTES: Championship, June 4.

