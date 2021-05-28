High school girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Thursday unless noted
Palisades def. Grant, 25-17, 25-14, 25-10 (Wednesday)
Venice def. Taft, 17-25, 25-22, 26-24, 27-25
Chatsworth def. El Camino Real, 17-25, 25-19, 25-19, 21-25, 17-15 (Friday)
Granada Hills def. San Pedro, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 (Wednesday)
Semifinals, June 3
#5 Venice at #1 Palisades
#6 Chatsworth at #2 Granada Hills
NOTES: Championship, June 5.
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Friday
Sylmar def. Cleveland, 21-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-13
Granada Hills Kennedy def. Los Angeles Hamilton, 25-14, 25-22, 25-18
#6 Sun Valley Poly at #3 Wilmington Banning, scores not reported
Birmingham def. Bell, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22
Semifinals, June 3
#4 Granada Hills Kennedy at #1 Sylmar
#7 Birmingham at #3 Wilmington Banning/#6 Sun Valley Poly winner
NOTES: Championship, June 5.
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Friday
Verdugo Hills def. Elizabeth, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
Legacy def. Los Angeles Roosevelt, 25-15, 25-10, 22-25, 28-26
Marquez def. Hollywood, 25-18, 25-10, 25-16
Los Angeles University def. San Fernando, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13
Semifinals, June 3
#4 Legacy at #1 Verdugo Hills
#3 Marquez at #2 Los Angeles University
NOTES: Championship, June 5.
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted
#1 Central City Value def. Torres, 25-7, 25-27, 25-5 (Wednesday)
#5 Foshay def. Mendez, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22 (Tuesday)
Maywood CES def. Panorama, 25-17, 25-11, 25-15
Orthopaedic def. Fairfax, 25-22, 27-25, 19-25, 25-16
Semifinals, Wednesday
#5 Foshay at #1 Central City Value
#7 Orthopaedic at #3 Maywood CES
NOTES: Championship, June 4.
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Friday
Rancho Dominguez def. Math/Science, 25-16, 25-8, 25-9
North Valley Military def. Belmont, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
#6 Sotomayor at #3 WISH, scores not reported
Lake Balboa College Prep def. Reseda, 25-17, 25-11, 25-7
Semifinals, Wednesday
#5 North Valley Military at #1 Rancho Dominguez
#3 WISH/#6 Sotomayor winner at #2 Lake Balboa College Prep
NOTES: Championship, June 4.
