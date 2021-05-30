High school baseball and basketball: Saturday’s City results
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Saturday’s results
Bell 43, Huntington Park 35
Chatsworth 67, Glendale 46
Granada Hills 57, Grant 41
Gardena 66, Cleveland 34
Larchmont 84, Animo Bunche 48
Los Angeles Roosevelt 59, Garfield 49
South East 57, South Gate 24
Westchester 66, Palisades 40
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Saturday’s results
Garfield 66, Los Angeles Roosevelt 33
South Gate 52, South East 36
BASEBALL
Saturday’s results
Los Angeles Marshall 6, San Fernando 2
Palisades 3, San Pedro 2
Smidt Tech 8, Central City Value 6
