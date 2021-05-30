Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school baseball and basketball: Saturday’s City results

Baseballs are seen on the dirt around a home plate.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Saturday’s results

Bell 43, Huntington Park 35

Chatsworth 67, Glendale 46

Advertisement

Granada Hills 57, Grant 41

Gardena 66, Cleveland 34

Larchmont 84, Animo Bunche 48

Los Angeles Roosevelt 59, Garfield 49

South East 57, South Gate 24

Westchester 66, Palisades 40

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Saturday’s results

Advertisement

Garfield 66, Los Angeles Roosevelt 33

South Gate 52, South East 36

BASEBALL

Saturday’s results

Advertisement

Los Angeles Marshall 6, San Fernando 2

Palisades 3, San Pedro 2

Smidt Tech 8, Central City Value 6

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement