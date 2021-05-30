High school tennis: Southern California Regional pairings
BOYS’ TENNIS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
Quarterfinals as noted
#8 San Diego Torrey Pines at #1 Harvard-Westlake, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#4 Fresno Clovis North, bye
#6 Woodbridge at #3 Palisades, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#7 Mira Costa at #2 San Diego Canyon Crest, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday at higher seeds. Championship, Saturday at higher seed.
GIRLS’ TENNIS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
#8 San Diego Torrey Pines at #1 Peninsula, 3 p.m.
#5 La Canada at #4 Fresno Clovis North, 1 p.m.
#6 Westlake at #3 Palisades, 1 p.m.
#7 Palos Verdes at #2 San Diego Canyon Crest, 2 p.m.
NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday at higher seeds. Championship, Saturday at higher seed.
