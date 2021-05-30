Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school tennis: Southern California Regional pairings

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court in early morning light.
(Brycia James/Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

BOYS’ TENNIS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

Quarterfinals as noted

#8 San Diego Torrey Pines at #1 Harvard-Westlake, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#4 Fresno Clovis North, bye

Advertisement

#6 Woodbridge at #3 Palisades, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#7 Mira Costa at #2 San Diego Canyon Crest, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday at higher seeds. Championship, Saturday at higher seed.

GIRLS’ TENNIS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

#8 San Diego Torrey Pines at #1 Peninsula, 3 p.m.

#5 La Canada at #4 Fresno Clovis North, 1 p.m.

#6 Westlake at #3 Palisades, 1 p.m.

Advertisement

#7 Palos Verdes at #2 San Diego Canyon Crest, 2 p.m.

NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday at higher seeds. Championship, Saturday at higher seed.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement