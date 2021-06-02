High school girls’ lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ LACROSSE
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Foothill 17, Newport Harbor 2
Redondo 8, Mater Dei 6
Newbury Park 8, San Clemente 7
Santa Margarita 16, Palos Verdes 14
Semifinals, Saturday
#1 Foothill at Redondo
#3 Newbury Park at #2 Santa Margarita
NOTES: Championship, June 9.
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Wednesday unless noted
Anaheim Canyon 14, Valencia 7
Murrieta Mesa 15, Royal 12
Dos Pueblos 11, Chaparral 6 (Tuesday)
Corona del Mar 13, El Segundo 8
Semifinals, Saturday
#1 Anaheim Canyon at Murrieta Mesa
#2 Corona del Mar at #3 Dos Pueblos
NOTES: Championship, June 9.
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Wednesday
Village Christian 12, Mission Viejo 8
Vista Murrieta 7, Portola 5
Championship, Saturday
#2 Vista Murrieta at #1 Village Christian
