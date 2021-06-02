Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school girls’ lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

A girl practices with her lacrosse team.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ LACROSSE

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Foothill 17, Newport Harbor 2

Redondo 8, Mater Dei 6

Newbury Park 8, San Clemente 7

Santa Margarita 16, Palos Verdes 14

Semifinals, Saturday

#1 Foothill at Redondo

#3 Newbury Park at #2 Santa Margarita

NOTES: Championship, June 9.

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Wednesday unless noted

Anaheim Canyon 14, Valencia 7

Murrieta Mesa 15, Royal 12

Dos Pueblos 11, Chaparral 6 (Tuesday)

Corona del Mar 13, El Segundo 8

Semifinals, Saturday

#1 Anaheim Canyon at Murrieta Mesa

#2 Corona del Mar at #3 Dos Pueblos

NOTES: Championship, June 9.

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Wednesday

Village Christian 12, Mission Viejo 8

Vista Murrieta 7, Portola 5

Championship, Saturday

#2 Vista Murrieta at #1 Village Christian

High School Sports

