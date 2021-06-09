Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Crossroads High celebrates Southern Section and regional soccer titles

Players gather on a soccer field for a team picture. One player holds a large plaque.
The Crossroads High boys’ soccer team has earned two new titles.
(Rudi Bianchi)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
The Santa Monica Crossroads High boys’ soccer team barely made the playoffs, but once in, the Roadrunners got hot and won a Southern Section Division 6 championship and Southern California Regional Division 5 championship.

“Throughout our playoff run, we were faced with many difficult situations,” coach Federico Bianchi said, “but the boys never gave up and battled in every moment.”

The team tied Paraclete 1-1 in a final regular-season game to make the playoffs, then won a wild-card game. Helping ignite the playoff run was freshman Oak Jarvis, who contributed several key goals. There was a win over San Jacinto via penalty kicks, and Crossroads outscored its opposition 18-5 with wins over Cornerstone Christian in the Division 6 final and San Diego Olympian in the regional final.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

