Crossroads High celebrates Southern Section and regional soccer titles
The Santa Monica Crossroads High boys’ soccer team barely made the playoffs, but once in, the Roadrunners got hot and won a Southern Section Division 6 championship and Southern California Regional Division 5 championship.
“Throughout our playoff run, we were faced with many difficult situations,” coach Federico Bianchi said, “but the boys never gave up and battled in every moment.”
The team tied Paraclete 1-1 in a final regular-season game to make the playoffs, then won a wild-card game. Helping ignite the playoff run was freshman Oak Jarvis, who contributed several key goals. There was a win over San Jacinto via penalty kicks, and Crossroads outscored its opposition 18-5 with wins over Cornerstone Christian in the Division 6 final and San Diego Olympian in the regional final.
