High school boys’ volleyball: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings
CIF BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
Championships, Saturday
Division I: Mira Costa def. Loyola, 17-25, 25-17, 25-18, 26-24
Division II: Huntington Beach def. San Diego Torrey Pines, 22-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-27, 15-11
Division III: Marina def. Carlsbad, 25-15, 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-7
Division IV: Capistrano Valley Christian def. Westminster La Quinta, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22
Division V: San Diego Morse def. Oceanside El Camino, 25-16, 25-23, 13-25, 25-23
