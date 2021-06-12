Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Times staff
CIF BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

Championships, Saturday

Division I: Mira Costa def. Loyola, 17-25, 25-17, 25-18, 26-24

Division II: Huntington Beach def. San Diego Torrey Pines, 22-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-27, 15-11

Division III: Marina def. Carlsbad, 25-15, 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-7

Division IV: Capistrano Valley Christian def. Westminster La Quinta, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22

Division V: San Diego Morse def. Oceanside El Camino, 25-16, 25-23, 13-25, 25-23

High School Sports

