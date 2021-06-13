Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school basketball: Southern California Regional pairings

Basketballs in a rack on the court.
(Joel Auerbach / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

BOYS’ BASKETBALL SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#1 San Diego Torrey Pines, bye

Advertisement

#5 Santa Maria St. Joseph at #4 Damien

#6 Mater Dei at #3 Etiwanda

#7 Birmingham at #2 Sierra Canyon

DIVISION 1-AA

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#1 Westchester, bye

#5 Ribet Academy at #4 San Diego County San Marcos

#6 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial at #3 Harvard-Westlake

Advertisement

#7 San Diego St. Augustine at #2 St. John Bosco

DIVISION 1-A

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#8 Fresno Clovis North at #1 Chaminade

Advertisement

#5 Capistrano Valley at #4 Fairfax

#6 Heritage Christian at #3 Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian

#7 Bishop Montgomery at #2 Fresno Clovis West, 8 p.m.

DIVISION 2-AA

Advertisement

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#8 King/Drew at #1 Crean Lutheran

#5 Los Altos at #4 Oceanside El Camino

#6 Santa Margarita at #3 Fresno Bullard

Advertisement

#7 San Marcos Mission Hills at #2 Rolling Hills Prep

DIVISION 2-A

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Narbonne at #1 Long Beach Poly

Advertisement

#5 Fresno Central at #4 Agoura

#6 Dominguez at #3 Chula Vista Mater Dei

#7 Murrieta Valley at #2 Carlsbad

DIVISION 3-AA

Advertisement

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#8 Grant at #1 Aquinas

#5 Cerritos Valley Christian at #4 Bakersfield Christian, 8 p.m.

#6 Burbank at #3 Carlsbad La Costa Canyon

Advertisement

#7 Granada Hills at #2 King

DIVISION 3-A

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#8 El Camino Real at #1 Glendora

Advertisement

#5 Shalhevet at #4 Nipomo, 8 p.m.

#6 San Diego Parker at #3 Marina

#7 Citrus Valley at #2 Chula Vista Bonita Vista

DIVISION 4-AA

Advertisement

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Fresno Hoover at #1 Pasadena Poly

#5 Venice at #4 Linfield Christian

#6 San Diego San Ysidro at #3 Arcadia

Advertisement

#7 Paramount at #2 Chatsworth

DIVISION 4-A

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Milken at #1 Coronado

Advertisement

#5 Pilibos at #4 Arroyo Grande

#6 Crenshaw at #3 Elsinore

#7 Rio Mesa at #2 Escondido Orange Glen

DIVISION 5-AA

Advertisement

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#8 AGBU at #1 Fresno Roosevelt

#5 Costa Mesa at #4 Palisades, 8 p.m.

#6 Atascadero at #3 Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

Advertisement

#7 Valley Torah at #2 Carlsbad Sage Creek

DIVISION 5-A

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#1 Kingsburg, bye

Advertisement

#5 San Diego Hoover at #4 Faith Baptist

#6 Desert Hot Springs at #3 Legacy

#7 Fresno Washington Union at #2 Los Angeles Marshall

DIVISION 6-AA

Advertisement

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#1 Fowler, bye

#5 Malibu at #4 San Diego Crawford

#6 Tollhouse Sierra at #3 Bell

Advertisement

#7 Edgewood at #2 San Diego Maranatha Christian

NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 7 p.m. Championships, Saturday, 7 p.m.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Advertisement

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#1 Mater Dei, bye

#5 Harvard-Westlake at #4 San Diego Cathedral

#6 Chula Vista Bonita Vista at #3 Fresno Clovis West, 5 p.m.

Advertisement

#7 La Jolla Country Day at #2 Corona Centennial

DIVISION 1-AA

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Lynwood at #1 San Marcos Mission Hills

Advertisement

#5 Carlsbad at #4 Orangewood Academy

#6 Etiwanda at #3 Clovis

#7 La Jolla Bishop’s at #2 West Torrance

DIVISION 1-A

Advertisement

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#8 Los Angeles Hamilton at #1 Long Beach Poly

#5 Caruthers at #4 Esperanza

#6 Rosary at #3 Palisades, 5 p.m.

Advertisement

#7 Anaheim Fairmont Prep at #2 Spring Valley Mount Miguel

DIVISION 2-AA

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Paloma Valley at #1 Santa Maria Righetti

Advertisement

#5 Chula Vista Mater Dei at #4 Cajon

#6 Eisenhower at #3 Orcutt Academy

#7 Birmingham at #2 Alemany

DIVISION 2-A

Advertisement

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Westlake at #1 Santa Maria St. Joseph

#5 San Diego Westview at #4 Sage Hill

#6 Ontario Christian at #3 Oceanside El Camino

Advertisement

#7 El Camino Real at #2 Sonora

DIVISION 3-AA

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#8 Westchester at #1 Nipomo, 5 p.m.

Advertisement

#5 Crenshaw at #4 Mary Star

#6 La Quinta at #3 Newport Harbor

#7 Rancho Christian at #2 San Diego Rancho Bernardo

DIVISION 3-A

Advertisement

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Burbank Burroughs at #1 Bakersfield

#5 Clovis Buchanan at #4 Ayala

#6 San Diego Del Norte at #3 Leuzinger

Advertisement

#7 Garfield at #2 Chaparral

DIVISION 4-AA

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#8 South Pasadena at #1 Los Angeles CES

Advertisement

#5 King/Drew at #4 Agoura

#6 Burbank Providence at #3 Chula Vista Eastlake

#7 San Dimas at #2 Fresno Roosevelt

DIVISION 4-A

Advertisement

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#8 Immaculate Heart at #1 Bakersfield Christian, 5 p.m.

#5 Los Angeles Marshall at #4 Cerritos Valley Christian

#6 Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at #3 San Diego Out Lady of Peace

Advertisement

#7 Paso Robles at #2 Louisville

DIVISION 5-AA

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#1 San Marcos St. Joseph, bye

Advertisement

#5 Fallbrook at #4 Capistrano Valley Christian

#6 Taft at #3 Pilibos

#7 Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at #2 Strathmore

DIVISION 5-A

Advertisement

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Ramona at #1 San Fernando

#5 Faith Baptist at #4 Sun Valley Poly

#6 Avalon at #3 Escondido Classical Academy

Advertisement

#7 Verdugo Hills at #2 Trinity Classical

DIVISION 6-AA

Semifinals, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#4 St. Bernard at #1 Chula Vista Victory Christian

Advertisement

#3 Corcoran at #2 Franklin

NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 7 p.m. Championships, Saturday, 7 p.m.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement