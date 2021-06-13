High school basketball: Southern California Regional pairings
BOYS’ BASKETBALL SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#1 San Diego Torrey Pines, bye
#5 Santa Maria St. Joseph at #4 Damien
#6 Mater Dei at #3 Etiwanda
#7 Birmingham at #2 Sierra Canyon
DIVISION 1-AA
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#1 Westchester, bye
#5 Ribet Academy at #4 San Diego County San Marcos
#6 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial at #3 Harvard-Westlake
#7 San Diego St. Augustine at #2 St. John Bosco
DIVISION 1-A
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#8 Fresno Clovis North at #1 Chaminade
#5 Capistrano Valley at #4 Fairfax
#6 Heritage Christian at #3 Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian
#7 Bishop Montgomery at #2 Fresno Clovis West, 8 p.m.
DIVISION 2-AA
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#8 King/Drew at #1 Crean Lutheran
#5 Los Altos at #4 Oceanside El Camino
#6 Santa Margarita at #3 Fresno Bullard
#7 San Marcos Mission Hills at #2 Rolling Hills Prep
DIVISION 2-A
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#8 Narbonne at #1 Long Beach Poly
#5 Fresno Central at #4 Agoura
#6 Dominguez at #3 Chula Vista Mater Dei
#7 Murrieta Valley at #2 Carlsbad
DIVISION 3-AA
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#8 Grant at #1 Aquinas
#5 Cerritos Valley Christian at #4 Bakersfield Christian, 8 p.m.
#6 Burbank at #3 Carlsbad La Costa Canyon
#7 Granada Hills at #2 King
DIVISION 3-A
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#8 El Camino Real at #1 Glendora
#5 Shalhevet at #4 Nipomo, 8 p.m.
#6 San Diego Parker at #3 Marina
#7 Citrus Valley at #2 Chula Vista Bonita Vista
DIVISION 4-AA
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#8 Fresno Hoover at #1 Pasadena Poly
#5 Venice at #4 Linfield Christian
#6 San Diego San Ysidro at #3 Arcadia
#7 Paramount at #2 Chatsworth
DIVISION 4-A
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#8 Milken at #1 Coronado
#5 Pilibos at #4 Arroyo Grande
#6 Crenshaw at #3 Elsinore
#7 Rio Mesa at #2 Escondido Orange Glen
DIVISION 5-AA
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#8 AGBU at #1 Fresno Roosevelt
#5 Costa Mesa at #4 Palisades, 8 p.m.
#6 Atascadero at #3 Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
#7 Valley Torah at #2 Carlsbad Sage Creek
DIVISION 5-A
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#1 Kingsburg, bye
#5 San Diego Hoover at #4 Faith Baptist
#6 Desert Hot Springs at #3 Legacy
#7 Fresno Washington Union at #2 Los Angeles Marshall
DIVISION 6-AA
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#1 Fowler, bye
#5 Malibu at #4 San Diego Crawford
#6 Tollhouse Sierra at #3 Bell
#7 Edgewood at #2 San Diego Maranatha Christian
NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 7 p.m. Championships, Saturday, 7 p.m.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#1 Mater Dei, bye
#5 Harvard-Westlake at #4 San Diego Cathedral
#6 Chula Vista Bonita Vista at #3 Fresno Clovis West, 5 p.m.
#7 La Jolla Country Day at #2 Corona Centennial
DIVISION 1-AA
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#8 Lynwood at #1 San Marcos Mission Hills
#5 Carlsbad at #4 Orangewood Academy
#6 Etiwanda at #3 Clovis
#7 La Jolla Bishop’s at #2 West Torrance
DIVISION 1-A
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#8 Los Angeles Hamilton at #1 Long Beach Poly
#5 Caruthers at #4 Esperanza
#6 Rosary at #3 Palisades, 5 p.m.
#7 Anaheim Fairmont Prep at #2 Spring Valley Mount Miguel
DIVISION 2-AA
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#8 Paloma Valley at #1 Santa Maria Righetti
#5 Chula Vista Mater Dei at #4 Cajon
#6 Eisenhower at #3 Orcutt Academy
#7 Birmingham at #2 Alemany
DIVISION 2-A
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#8 Westlake at #1 Santa Maria St. Joseph
#5 San Diego Westview at #4 Sage Hill
#6 Ontario Christian at #3 Oceanside El Camino
#7 El Camino Real at #2 Sonora
DIVISION 3-AA
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#8 Westchester at #1 Nipomo, 5 p.m.
#5 Crenshaw at #4 Mary Star
#6 La Quinta at #3 Newport Harbor
#7 Rancho Christian at #2 San Diego Rancho Bernardo
DIVISION 3-A
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#8 Burbank Burroughs at #1 Bakersfield
#5 Clovis Buchanan at #4 Ayala
#6 San Diego Del Norte at #3 Leuzinger
#7 Garfield at #2 Chaparral
DIVISION 4-AA
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#8 South Pasadena at #1 Los Angeles CES
#5 King/Drew at #4 Agoura
#6 Burbank Providence at #3 Chula Vista Eastlake
#7 San Dimas at #2 Fresno Roosevelt
DIVISION 4-A
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#8 Immaculate Heart at #1 Bakersfield Christian, 5 p.m.
#5 Los Angeles Marshall at #4 Cerritos Valley Christian
#6 Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at #3 San Diego Out Lady of Peace
#7 Paso Robles at #2 Louisville
DIVISION 5-AA
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#1 San Marcos St. Joseph, bye
#5 Fallbrook at #4 Capistrano Valley Christian
#6 Taft at #3 Pilibos
#7 Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at #2 Strathmore
DIVISION 5-A
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#8 Ramona at #1 San Fernando
#5 Faith Baptist at #4 Sun Valley Poly
#6 Avalon at #3 Escondido Classical Academy
#7 Verdugo Hills at #2 Trinity Classical
DIVISION 6-AA
Semifinals, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#4 St. Bernard at #1 Chula Vista Victory Christian
#3 Corcoran at #2 Franklin
NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 7 p.m. Championships, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.