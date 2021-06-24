High school softball: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings
SOFTBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Thursday
Camarillo 2, Los Alamitos 1
Westlake 9, Clovis 2
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Thursday
Sultana 3, Rosary 0
Oxnard 8, Hemet 5
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Thursday
St. Bonaventure 9, San Fernando 2
Fowler 3. Tulare Union 2
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Thursday
Holtville 14, San Diego Kearny 4
Bakersfield Highland 11, Gardena 1
Championships, Saturday, 4 p.m.
Division I: #6 Westlake at #5 Camarillo
Division II: #7 Oxnard at #1 Sultana
Division III: #3 Fowler at #1 St. Bonaventure
Division IV: #3 Bakersfield Highland at #1 Holtville
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.