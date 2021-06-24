Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school softball: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings

A softball catcher prepares to make a throw.
(Associated Press)
By Times staff
SOFTBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Thursday

Camarillo 2, Los Alamitos 1

Westlake 9, Clovis 2

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Thursday

Sultana 3, Rosary 0

Oxnard 8, Hemet 5

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Thursday

St. Bonaventure 9, San Fernando 2

Fowler 3. Tulare Union 2

DIVISION IV

Semifinals, Thursday

Holtville 14, San Diego Kearny 4

Bakersfield Highland 11, Gardena 1

Championships, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Division I: #6 Westlake at #5 Camarillo

Division II: #7 Oxnard at #1 Sultana

Division III: #3 Fowler at #1 St. Bonaventure

Division IV: #3 Bakersfield Highland at #1 Holtville

