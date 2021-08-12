Long snappers to watch during the 2021 high school football season

Chris Rubio has made it his business to coach and develop long snappers. He gets annoyed when people downplay their importance to a football team. After all, they make the perfect snaps on game-winning field goals and coffin-corner punts.

Each season, Rubio provides a list of long snappers to watch for the upcoming high school football season based on his camps and evaluations.

Leading the way this season is Kurt Chesney of Aliso Niguel. Committed to Air Force, Chesney is, “like a machine,” Rubio said.

Chesney rips the ball back to the punter quickly and makes the snaps effectively for conversion kicks and field goals.

Other leading long snappers in the Southland include AJ Cervantes of Bonita, Michael Orona of La Habra, Salem Wahab of Summit, Andrew Campos of Upland, Ryan Kean of Corona Centennial, Peter Oney of Chaminade and sophomores Chase Martin of Thousand Oaks and Jonathan Tabb of El Modena.

