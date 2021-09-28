Predictions for the best games in biggest week of high school football season

It’s the biggest week of the high school football season, so let me peek into my crystal ball, put on my thinking cap and come up with some predictions for the biggest games.

Mater Dei 24, St. John Bosco 21: Mater Dei’s defense has been more consistent and the Monarchs also have kicker Chase Meyer ready to deliver a decisive field goal when needed.

Servite 42, Orange Lutheran `14: As long as Friars stay healthy, they are a definite threat to Mater Dei and St. John Bosco in the Trinity League.

Los Alamitos 17, Corona del Mar 14: Corona del Mar’s defense is legitimate and will put the pressure on quarterback Malachi Nelson, but he will find a way to deliver victory.

Advertisement

Glendora 21, Ayala 14: Not everyone thinks Glendora is 6-0 good because of a weak schedule. Fair enough. This game will earn respect for the Tartans and show how good Braydon Brus truly is.

Bishop Diego 31, St. Bonaventure 21: It’s the battle of the best teams in the 805. Bishop Diego quarterback/kicker Michael Luckhurst is underrated as a passer and impact player.

San Pedro 42, Banning 28: Get ready for lots of running and scoring from Banning’s Jakob Galloway, but San Pedro has too much strength up front.

Palisades 28, Venice 14: Running back Daniel Anoh of Palisades is too good to stop.

Mission Viejo 35, Sierra Canyon 28: Diablos coach Chad Johnson is in the running for coach of the year, getting a young team to improve so much on a weekly basis.

Warren 49, Dominguez 28: It’s going to be entertaining. Dominguez has the athleticism in its secondary to cause problems, but quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava can simply take off and run.

Damien 35, Etiwanda 21: Damien has been making too many mistakes to win big games, so it’s about time the Spartans play a complete game.