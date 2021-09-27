Tickets for St. John Bosco-Mater Dei football game sell out in four minutes

The remaining 2,500 general admission seats for Friday night’s football game between Santa Ana Mater Dei and St. John Bosco were put online to be sold at 9 a.m. on Monday. It took four minutes for them to be sold for what is now a sold-out game for St. John Bosco’s 6,000-seat stadium.

“We’re a little in shock,” said St. John Bosco’s football operations manager, Jesse Christensen. “Everybody was sitting at their computer. I was sitting here and watching it. It was shocking.”

That was fast! 6,000 tickets sold out in 4 minutes!!!! #BraveNationUnite pic.twitter.com/iSLEYNiijr — Bosco Football (@boscofootball) September 27, 2021

St. John Bosco used GoFan.co. It limited the amount of tickets available to four per buyer. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. and matches No. 1 Mater Dei against No. 2 St. John Bosco.

“Honestly, this is the game everyone wants to be at,” Christensen said. “I’m just in shock it took four minutes. We’ll be bursting at the seams and it will be awesome.”