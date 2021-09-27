Advertisement
High School Sports

Tickets for St. John Bosco-Mater Dei football game sell out in four minutes

St. John Bosco free safety Jake Newman, left, and linebacker Kourt Williams II pursue Mater Dei wide receiver Kody Epps.
St. John Bosco free safety Jake Newman, left, and outside linebacker Kourt Williams II pursue Mater Dei wide receiver Kody Epps as he runs in the first touchdown of the teams’ game in 2019.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
The remaining 2,500 general admission seats for Friday night’s football game between Santa Ana Mater Dei and St. John Bosco were put online to be sold at 9 a.m. on Monday. It took four minutes for them to be sold for what is now a sold-out game for St. John Bosco’s 6,000-seat stadium.

“We’re a little in shock,” said St. John Bosco’s football operations manager, Jesse Christensen. “Everybody was sitting at their computer. I was sitting here and watching it. It was shocking.”

St. John Bosco used GoFan.co. It limited the amount of tickets available to four per buyer. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. and matches No. 1 Mater Dei against No. 2 St. John Bosco.

“Honestly, this is the game everyone wants to be at,” Christensen said. “I’m just in shock it took four minutes. We’ll be bursting at the seams and it will be awesome.”

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

