High school girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#4 El Camino Real at #1 Venice

#3 Granada Hills at #2 Palisades

Consolation semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#8 Birmingham at #5 Taft

#7 Cleveland at #6 Chatsworth

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#4 San Pedro at #1 Verdugo Hills

#3 Sylmar at #2 Grant

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Monday

Sherman Oaks CES d. Elizabeth, 19-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20

Sun Valley Poly d. Fremont, 16-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-11

Eagle Rock d. King/Drew, 25-13, 25-12, 25-17

Maywood CES d. Bell, 25-14, 20-25, 25-12, 25-18

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Sun Valley Poly at #1 Sherman Oaks CES

#3 Eagle Rock at #2 Maywood CES

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Monday

North Hollywood d. Mendez, 25-13, 25-21, 25-12

Triumph d. Vaughn, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20

Orthopaedic d. Monroe, 25-10, 25-17, 26-24

Foshay d. Bernstein, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#8 North Hollywood at #4 Triumph

#3 Orthopaedic at #2 Foshay

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Monday

Chavez d. WISH, 25-17, 25-14, 16-15, 21-25, 15-13

Animo Robinson d. Rancho Dominguez, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22

Animo De La Hoya d. Lakeview, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 27-25

Girls Leadership d. University Prep Value, 25-13, 25-19, 25-21

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#12 Animo Robinson at #8 Chavez

#11 Animo De La Hoya at #2 Girls Leadership

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Monday

North Valley Military d. Stern, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23

USC Hybrid d. Episcopal, 26-24, 25-17, 25-21

Middle College d. Smidt Tech, 25-18, 25-11, 25-9

Larchmont d. Lake Balboa, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#4 USC Hybrid at #1 North Valley Military

#7 Larchmont at #3 Middle College

Notes: Open Division third- and fifth-place matches, Thursday, 4 p.m. Championships, Friday at Los Angeles Hamilton (Div. V at 5 p.m., Div. IV at 7:30 p.m.) and Saturday at Birmingham (Div. III at 10 a.m., Div. II at 12:30 p.m., Div. I at 3:15 p.m., Open Division at 6 p.m.

