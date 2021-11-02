High school girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#4 El Camino Real at #1 Venice
#3 Granada Hills at #2 Palisades
Consolation semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#8 Birmingham at #5 Taft
#7 Cleveland at #6 Chatsworth
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#4 San Pedro at #1 Verdugo Hills
#3 Sylmar at #2 Grant
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Monday
Sherman Oaks CES d. Elizabeth, 19-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20
Sun Valley Poly d. Fremont, 16-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-11
Eagle Rock d. King/Drew, 25-13, 25-12, 25-17
Maywood CES d. Bell, 25-14, 20-25, 25-12, 25-18
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Sun Valley Poly at #1 Sherman Oaks CES
#3 Eagle Rock at #2 Maywood CES
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Monday
North Hollywood d. Mendez, 25-13, 25-21, 25-12
Triumph d. Vaughn, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20
Orthopaedic d. Monroe, 25-10, 25-17, 26-24
Foshay d. Bernstein, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#8 North Hollywood at #4 Triumph
#3 Orthopaedic at #2 Foshay
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Monday
Chavez d. WISH, 25-17, 25-14, 16-15, 21-25, 15-13
Animo Robinson d. Rancho Dominguez, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22
Animo De La Hoya d. Lakeview, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 27-25
Girls Leadership d. University Prep Value, 25-13, 25-19, 25-21
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#12 Animo Robinson at #8 Chavez
#11 Animo De La Hoya at #2 Girls Leadership
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Monday
North Valley Military d. Stern, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23
USC Hybrid d. Episcopal, 26-24, 25-17, 25-21
Middle College d. Smidt Tech, 25-18, 25-11, 25-9
Larchmont d. Lake Balboa, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#4 USC Hybrid at #1 North Valley Military
#7 Larchmont at #3 Middle College
Notes: Open Division third- and fifth-place matches, Thursday, 4 p.m. Championships, Friday at Los Angeles Hamilton (Div. V at 5 p.m., Div. IV at 7:30 p.m.) and Saturday at Birmingham (Div. III at 10 a.m., Div. II at 12:30 p.m., Div. I at 3:15 p.m., Open Division at 6 p.m.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.