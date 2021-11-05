High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted
Westlake 15, Woodbridge 3 (Wednesday)
Irvine University 12, Harvard-Westlake 6
Mira Costa 11, Beckman 7 (Thursday)
Peninsula 14, Arcadia 4
Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#4 Irvine University at #1 Westlake
#3 Mira Costa at #2 Peninsula
DIVISION 1
Second round, Friday
Laguna Beach 11, Corona del Mar 7
Claremont 11, Valencia 7
Mater Dei 11, Yorba Linda 7
La Canada 11, King 7
Marlborough 10, Palm Desert 8
Huntington Beach 12, Los Osos 6
Aliso Niguel 13, Camarillo 5
San Marino 16, Calabasas 2
Quarterfinals, Monday, 2 p.m.
Claremont at Laguna Beach
Mater Dei at La Canada
#3 Marlborough at Huntington Beach
Aliso Niguel at #2 San Marino
DIVISION 2
Second round, Friday
Foothill 14, Foothill Tech 4
Temescal Canyon 9, Beverly Hills 9 (Temescal Canyon wins on games 78-66)
San Marcos 15, Edison 3
Trabuco Hills 12, Sage Hill 6
JSerra 13, Dos Pueblos 5
Troy 11, Long Beach Wilson 7
Archer 11, Placentia Valencia 7
Campbell Hall 13, Corona Santiago 5
Quarterfinals, Monday, 2 p.m.
#1 Foothill at Temescal Canyon
Trabuco Hills at San Marcos
#3 JSerra at Troy
Archer at #2 Campbell Hall
DIVISION 3
Second round, Friday
Tesoro 14, Esperanza 4
Pasadena Poly 10, Windward 8
Whitney 14, Ventura 4
Burbank 14, La Salle 4
Rancho Cucamonga 13, Corona Centennial 5
Mayfield 10, Hacienda Heights Wilson 8
St. Margaret’s 11, Capistrano Valley 7
Sunny Hills 14, Hemet 4
Quarterfinals, Monday, 2 p.m.
Pasadena Poly at #1 Tesoro
Whitney at #4 Burbank
#3 Rancho Cucamonga at Mayfield
St. Margaret’s at #2 Sunny Hills
DIVISION 4
Second round, Friday
Malibu 9, Tahquitz 9 (Malibu wins on games, 72-64)
Westminster La Quinta 10, Rowland 8
Cerritos 12, Magnolia 6
San Dimas 13, Laguna Blanca 5
Carpinteria 11, Chino 7
Long Beach Poly 15, El Monte 3
Garden Grove 11, Heritage 7
Geffen 11, Buckley 7
Quarterfinals, Monday, 2 p.m.
#1 Malibu at Westminster La Quinta
San Dimas at Cerritos
#3 Carpinteria at Long Beach Poly
#2 Geffen at Garden Grove
DIVISION 5
Second round, Friday
Katella 17, Aquinas 1
Webb 12, San Gabriel 6
Apple Valley 15, Arroyo Valley 3
Century 9, Norwalk 9 (Century wins on games, 83-76)
Northview 11, Chaffey 7
Loara 11, Ontario Christian 7
Nordhoff 10, Edgewood 8
El Rancho 16, Orange 2
Quarterfinals, Monday, 2 p.m.
Webb at #1 Katella
Apple Valley at #4 Century
Northview at Loara
Nordhoff at #2 El Rancho
Notes: Championships, Nov. 12 at Claremont Club.
