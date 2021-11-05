Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Tennis racket and tennis ball on the red clay court.
(Enes Evren / Getty Images)
By Eric Maddy
GIRLS’ TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted

Westlake 15, Woodbridge 3 (Wednesday)

Irvine University 12, Harvard-Westlake 6

Mira Costa 11, Beckman 7 (Thursday)

Peninsula 14, Arcadia 4

Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

#4 Irvine University at #1 Westlake

#3 Mira Costa at #2 Peninsula

DIVISION 1

Second round, Friday

Laguna Beach 11, Corona del Mar 7

Claremont 11, Valencia 7

Mater Dei 11, Yorba Linda 7

La Canada 11, King 7

Marlborough 10, Palm Desert 8

Huntington Beach 12, Los Osos 6

Aliso Niguel 13, Camarillo 5

San Marino 16, Calabasas 2

Quarterfinals, Monday, 2 p.m.

Claremont at Laguna Beach

Mater Dei at La Canada

#3 Marlborough at Huntington Beach

Aliso Niguel at #2 San Marino

DIVISION 2

Second round, Friday

Foothill 14, Foothill Tech 4

Temescal Canyon 9, Beverly Hills 9 (Temescal Canyon wins on games 78-66)

San Marcos 15, Edison 3

Trabuco Hills 12, Sage Hill 6

JSerra 13, Dos Pueblos 5

Troy 11, Long Beach Wilson 7

Archer 11, Placentia Valencia 7

Campbell Hall 13, Corona Santiago 5

Quarterfinals, Monday, 2 p.m.

#1 Foothill at Temescal Canyon

Trabuco Hills at San Marcos

#3 JSerra at Troy

Archer at #2 Campbell Hall

DIVISION 3

Second round, Friday

Tesoro 14, Esperanza 4

Pasadena Poly 10, Windward 8

Whitney 14, Ventura 4

Burbank 14, La Salle 4

Rancho Cucamonga 13, Corona Centennial 5

Mayfield 10, Hacienda Heights Wilson 8

St. Margaret’s 11, Capistrano Valley 7

Sunny Hills 14, Hemet 4

Quarterfinals, Monday, 2 p.m.

Pasadena Poly at #1 Tesoro

Whitney at #4 Burbank

#3 Rancho Cucamonga at Mayfield

St. Margaret’s at #2 Sunny Hills

DIVISION 4

Second round, Friday

Malibu 9, Tahquitz 9 (Malibu wins on games, 72-64)

Westminster La Quinta 10, Rowland 8

Cerritos 12, Magnolia 6

San Dimas 13, Laguna Blanca 5

Carpinteria 11, Chino 7

Long Beach Poly 15, El Monte 3

Garden Grove 11, Heritage 7

Geffen 11, Buckley 7

Quarterfinals, Monday, 2 p.m.

#1 Malibu at Westminster La Quinta

San Dimas at Cerritos

#3 Carpinteria at Long Beach Poly

#2 Geffen at Garden Grove

DIVISION 5

Second round, Friday

Katella 17, Aquinas 1

Webb 12, San Gabriel 6

Apple Valley 15, Arroyo Valley 3

Century 9, Norwalk 9 (Century wins on games, 83-76)

Northview 11, Chaffey 7

Loara 11, Ontario Christian 7

Nordhoff 10, Edgewood 8

El Rancho 16, Orange 2

Quarterfinals, Monday, 2 p.m.

Webb at #1 Katella

Apple Valley at #4 Century

Northview at Loara

Nordhoff at #2 El Rancho

Notes: Championships, Nov. 12 at Claremont Club.

