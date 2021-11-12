High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section championship results
GIRLS’ TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Championships, Friday
Open Division: Westlake 9, Peninsula 9 (Westlake wins on games, 72-68)
Division 1: San Marino 10, La Canada 8
Division 2: JSerra 10, Foothill 8
Division 3: Tesoro 14, Sunny Hills 4
Division 4: Long Beach Poly 10, San Dimas 8
Division 5: Northview 10, Apple Valley 8
