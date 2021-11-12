Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section championship results

By Times staff
GIRLS’ TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

Championships, Friday

Open Division: Westlake 9, Peninsula 9 (Westlake wins on games, 72-68)

Division 1: San Marino 10, La Canada 8

Division 2: JSerra 10, Foothill 8

Division 3: Tesoro 14, Sunny Hills 4

Division 4: Long Beach Poly 10, San Dimas 8

Division 5: Northview 10, Apple Valley 8

