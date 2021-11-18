Advertisement
This week’s top high school football playoff games: Is an upset in store?

Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown (12) passes against St. John Bosco on Oct. 1 in Bellflower.
Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown passes against St. John Bosco on Oct. 1 in Bellflower.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Friday’s playoff semifinals

Santa Ana Mater Dei (9-0) at Corona Centennial (11-0), 7 p.m.

Centennial is the last Southern Section team to win a Division 1 championship other than Mater Dei and St. John Bosco since 2015. The Huskies have a shot to eliminate the Monarchs if they can find a way to run the ball effectively to set up the passing game. They have the athleticism in the secondary to challenge quarterback Elijah Brown. Mater Dei‘s defense presents major challenges and will be the difference. The pick: Mater Dei.

Anaheim Servite (9-2) at Bellflower St. John Bosco (11-1), 7:30 p.m.

It’s year No. 4 in the Troy Thomas rebuilding plan, and Servite has its best team yet. The Friars will need their big-time players to step up like never before. St. John Bosco showed last week it can run the ball when allowed, but the defense gave up a lot of points to Los Alamitos. The pick: Servite.

Lake Balboa Birmingham (6-5) at Wilmington Banning (8-1), 7 p.m.

Banning wants to run the ball. Birmingham has improved and dominated City Section competition for the last month behind linebacker Delamonte Barnes. Banning is big, physical and tough. Birmingham will try to get the ball to its versatile two-way standout Arlis Boardingham. The pick: Birmingham.

Palisades (11-0) at San Pedro (9-1), 7 p.m.

The Dolphins have passed every test behind running back Daniel Anoh (1,367 yards rushing), a strong offensive line and a talented group of receivers. San Pedro has big-play weapons that must come through. This figures to be a scoring slugfest. The pick: San Pedro.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

