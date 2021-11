High school football: City and Southern Section championship schedule

Division 12: Quartz Hill (7-4) vs. Compton (7-5) at Compton College, 7 p.m.

Division 14: Rialto (7-6) vs. Loara (7-6) at Glover Stadium (Anaheim), 7 p.m.

Division 13: Montclair (9-4) vs. Arlington (5-8) at Ramona, 7 p.m.

Division 11: Long Beach Jordan (8-5) vs. Northwood (8-5) at Irvine, 7 p.m.

Division 10: St. Anthony (9-4) vs. Northview (7-6) at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.

Division 1: #1 Mater Dei (10-0) vs. #3 Servite (10-2) at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7:30 p.m.

