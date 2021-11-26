Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: City and Southern Section championship scores

By Times staff
Friday, November 26th

FOOTBALL

CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Division I: Venice 36, Canoga Park 9

Division III: Taft 21, Panorama 20

SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Division 1: Mater Dei 27, Servite 7

Division 5: Valencia 28, Oaks Christian 14

Division 9: Colony 49, St. Margaret’s 41

Division 10: Northview 27, St. Anthony 20

Division 11: Northwood 37, Long Beach Jordan 14

Division 13: Arlington 23, Montclair 0

Division 14: Loara 14, Rialto 12

Saturday, November 27th

FOOTBALL

CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS

at Pierce College

Division II: #1 El Camino Real (5-7) vs. #3 Los Angeles Hamilton (9-3), 3 p.m.

Open Division: #2 San Pedro (10-1) vs. #5 Birmingham (7-5), 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Division 2: Orange Lutheran (9-4) at Alemany (8-3), 7 p.m.

Division 3: Gardena Serra (8-4) at Apple Valley (10-3), 7 p.m.

Division 4: Long Beach Poly (10-3) at St. Francis (10-2), 7 p.m.

Division 6: Newport Harbor (6-7) at Temecula Valley (10-3), 7 p.m.

Division 7: Aquinas (8-5) at St. Pius X-St. Matthias (11-2), 7 p.m.

Division 8: Serrano (10-3) at Buena (10-3), 7 p.m.

Division 12: Quartz Hill (7-4) vs. Compton (7-5) at Compton College, 7 p.m.

8-Man Division 2: Faith Baptist (9-2) at CSDR (12-0), 5 p.m.

