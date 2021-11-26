High school football: City and Southern Section championship scores
Friday, November 26th
FOOTBALL
CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Division I: Venice 36, Canoga Park 9
Division III: Taft 21, Panorama 20
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Division 1: Mater Dei 27, Servite 7
Division 5: Valencia 28, Oaks Christian 14
Division 9: Colony 49, St. Margaret’s 41
Division 10: Northview 27, St. Anthony 20
Division 11: Northwood 37, Long Beach Jordan 14
Division 13: Arlington 23, Montclair 0
Division 14: Loara 14, Rialto 12
Saturday, November 27th
FOOTBALL
CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Pierce College
Division II: #1 El Camino Real (5-7) vs. #3 Los Angeles Hamilton (9-3), 3 p.m.
Open Division: #2 San Pedro (10-1) vs. #5 Birmingham (7-5), 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Division 2: Orange Lutheran (9-4) at Alemany (8-3), 7 p.m.
Division 3: Gardena Serra (8-4) at Apple Valley (10-3), 7 p.m.
Division 4: Long Beach Poly (10-3) at St. Francis (10-2), 7 p.m.
Division 6: Newport Harbor (6-7) at Temecula Valley (10-3), 7 p.m.
Division 7: Aquinas (8-5) at St. Pius X-St. Matthias (11-2), 7 p.m.
Division 8: Serrano (10-3) at Buena (10-3), 7 p.m.
Division 12: Quartz Hill (7-4) vs. Compton (7-5) at Compton College, 7 p.m.
8-Man Division 2: Faith Baptist (9-2) at CSDR (12-0), 5 p.m.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.