Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school basketball: Tuesday’s scores

Basketballs go through the hoop during warmups.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

BOYS

Adelanto 70, Apple Valley 28

Alemany 74, Taft 65

Alta Loma 71, Bloomington 27

Advertisement

Arlington 72, Perris 44

Atascadero 67, Lompoc 56

Bethel Christian 67, Rio Hondo Prep 51

Bishop Diego 78, Nipomo 49

Blythe Palo Verde Valley 71, Desert Mirage 48

Bonita 61, South El Monte 41

Bosco Tech 67, Cornerstone Christian 26

Bravo 65, Animo Robinson 39

Burbank Burroughs 83, North Hollywood 46

Capistrano Valley Christian 52, San Juan Hills 41

Cathedral 85, Northridge 46

Chaparral 58, Indio 40

Chatsworth 77, North Valley Military 10

Chula Vista Bonita Vista 54, Cerritos 34

Coast Union 46, Santa Barbara Providence 27

Eagle Rock 65, Verdugo Hills 59

Etiwanda 76, Silverado 44

Faith Baptist 68, Lancaster Baptist 26

Garden Grove 43, El Modena 38

Great Oak 89, Carter 49

Heritage 77, Tahquitz 62

Jurupa Hills 70, Canyon Springs 65

Jurupa Valley 62, Ontario 42

Lakeside 91, California Military 38

Larchmont 53, Vistamar 47

Leadership Military 45, Norte Vista 40

Loma Linda Academy 54, CSDR 44

Los Altos 84, Los Angeles Roosevelt 60

Math/Science 47, Aspire Ollin 42

Moorpark 80, Pilibos 68

Oak Park 64, Bakersfield Centennial 37

Oxford Academy 55, USC Hybrid 26

Paraclete 76, Ridgecrest Burroughs 55

Redlands 63, Temecula Valley 51

Redlands East Valley 92, Kaiser 25

Rialto 60, Palm Springs 51

Royal 55, Oaks Christian 40

Sage Hill 81, Saddleback 41

San Clemente 71, Irvine University 64

San Jacinto 74, Rubidoux 63

Santa Maria Valley Christian 79, Orcutt Academy 37

Santa Paula 37, Foothill Tech 36

Santa Ynez 70, Carpinteria 40

Sun Valley Poly 70, Triumph 27

Sunny Hills 57, Estancia 56

Temescal Canyon 62, Miller 51

Tesoro 57, Edison 54

Trabuco Hills 83, San Juan Capistrano Fairmont 25

Valley View 74, Citrus Hill 37

Village Christian 72, Cleveland 33

Villanova Prep 71, Grace Brethren 39

Westminster La Quinta 75, Magnolia 39

Woodbridge 75, Huntington Beach 59

Xavier Prep 88, Cathedral City 50

GIRLS

Arrowhead Christian 53, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 18

Artesia 69, Bassett 35

Beaumont 70, Riverside Poly 60

Bravo 57, Animo Robinson 10

Brentwood 59, Crescenta Valley 41

Calabasas 51, Da Vinci 26

California Lutheran 57, Santa Rosa Academy 16

Chaparral 60, Yucaipa 48

Clovis Buchanan 65, Ventura 36

Downey 68, Trabuco Hills 33

El Rancho 66, Mesrobian 25

Elsinore 58, Tahquitz 16

Escondido Classical Academy 48, Temecula Valley 33

Fontana 28, Miller 20

Garden Grove 62, Long Beach Cabrillo 34

Glendora 73, Heritage Christian 26

Hart 46, Highland 40

Hesperia 73, Verdugo Hills 43

Jefferson 38, South East 26

King 57, Hillcrest 39

La Habra 62, Charter Oak 29

La Salle 46, El Segundo 27

La Serna 46, Palos Verdes 38

Lawndale 38, Garden Grove Santiago 37

Long Beach Jordan 61, Bolsa Grande 11

Marina 47, Westminster La Quinta 34

Marlborough 59, Bishop Amat 28

Maywood CES 26, Legacy 21

Murrieta Valley 69, Temescal Canyon 34

Norte Vista 36, Leadership Military 29

Northridge 62, Canoga Park 21

Notre Dame Academy 54, West Adams 37

Oaks Christian 51, Oak Park 20

Pilibos 60, Yeshiva 34

Rancho Christian 75, Escondido San Pasqual 31

Ridgecrest Burroughs 71, Paraclete 26

Royal 59, Grace Brethren 25

San Bernardino 60, Rosemead 42

San Jacinto 45, Rubidoux 21

Santa Fe 49, La Mirada 17

Santa Monica 40, Agoura 30

Silverado 61, Academy for Academic Excellence 24

Villa Park 54, Santa Ana 28

Westridge 38, Alhambra 27

Xavier Prep 56, Cathedral City 10

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement