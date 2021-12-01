High school basketball: Tuesday’s scores
BOYS
Adelanto 70, Apple Valley 28
Alemany 74, Taft 65
Alta Loma 71, Bloomington 27
Arlington 72, Perris 44
Atascadero 67, Lompoc 56
Bethel Christian 67, Rio Hondo Prep 51
Bishop Diego 78, Nipomo 49
Blythe Palo Verde Valley 71, Desert Mirage 48
Bonita 61, South El Monte 41
Bosco Tech 67, Cornerstone Christian 26
Bravo 65, Animo Robinson 39
Burbank Burroughs 83, North Hollywood 46
Capistrano Valley Christian 52, San Juan Hills 41
Cathedral 85, Northridge 46
Chaparral 58, Indio 40
Chatsworth 77, North Valley Military 10
Chula Vista Bonita Vista 54, Cerritos 34
Coast Union 46, Santa Barbara Providence 27
Eagle Rock 65, Verdugo Hills 59
Etiwanda 76, Silverado 44
Faith Baptist 68, Lancaster Baptist 26
Garden Grove 43, El Modena 38
Great Oak 89, Carter 49
Heritage 77, Tahquitz 62
Jurupa Hills 70, Canyon Springs 65
Jurupa Valley 62, Ontario 42
Lakeside 91, California Military 38
Larchmont 53, Vistamar 47
Leadership Military 45, Norte Vista 40
Loma Linda Academy 54, CSDR 44
Los Altos 84, Los Angeles Roosevelt 60
Math/Science 47, Aspire Ollin 42
Moorpark 80, Pilibos 68
Oak Park 64, Bakersfield Centennial 37
Oxford Academy 55, USC Hybrid 26
Paraclete 76, Ridgecrest Burroughs 55
Redlands 63, Temecula Valley 51
Redlands East Valley 92, Kaiser 25
Rialto 60, Palm Springs 51
Royal 55, Oaks Christian 40
Sage Hill 81, Saddleback 41
San Clemente 71, Irvine University 64
San Jacinto 74, Rubidoux 63
Santa Maria Valley Christian 79, Orcutt Academy 37
Santa Paula 37, Foothill Tech 36
Santa Ynez 70, Carpinteria 40
Sun Valley Poly 70, Triumph 27
Sunny Hills 57, Estancia 56
Temescal Canyon 62, Miller 51
Tesoro 57, Edison 54
Trabuco Hills 83, San Juan Capistrano Fairmont 25
Valley View 74, Citrus Hill 37
Village Christian 72, Cleveland 33
Villanova Prep 71, Grace Brethren 39
Westminster La Quinta 75, Magnolia 39
Woodbridge 75, Huntington Beach 59
Xavier Prep 88, Cathedral City 50
GIRLS
Arrowhead Christian 53, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 18
Artesia 69, Bassett 35
Beaumont 70, Riverside Poly 60
Bravo 57, Animo Robinson 10
Brentwood 59, Crescenta Valley 41
Calabasas 51, Da Vinci 26
California Lutheran 57, Santa Rosa Academy 16
Chaparral 60, Yucaipa 48
Clovis Buchanan 65, Ventura 36
Downey 68, Trabuco Hills 33
El Rancho 66, Mesrobian 25
Elsinore 58, Tahquitz 16
Escondido Classical Academy 48, Temecula Valley 33
Fontana 28, Miller 20
Garden Grove 62, Long Beach Cabrillo 34
Glendora 73, Heritage Christian 26
Hart 46, Highland 40
Hesperia 73, Verdugo Hills 43
Jefferson 38, South East 26
King 57, Hillcrest 39
La Habra 62, Charter Oak 29
La Salle 46, El Segundo 27
La Serna 46, Palos Verdes 38
Lawndale 38, Garden Grove Santiago 37
Long Beach Jordan 61, Bolsa Grande 11
Marina 47, Westminster La Quinta 34
Marlborough 59, Bishop Amat 28
Maywood CES 26, Legacy 21
Murrieta Valley 69, Temescal Canyon 34
Norte Vista 36, Leadership Military 29
Northridge 62, Canoga Park 21
Notre Dame Academy 54, West Adams 37
Oaks Christian 51, Oak Park 20
Pilibos 60, Yeshiva 34
Rancho Christian 75, Escondido San Pasqual 31
Ridgecrest Burroughs 71, Paraclete 26
Royal 59, Grace Brethren 25
San Bernardino 60, Rosemead 42
San Jacinto 45, Rubidoux 21
Santa Fe 49, La Mirada 17
Santa Monica 40, Agoura 30
Silverado 61, Academy for Academic Excellence 24
Villa Park 54, Santa Ana 28
Westridge 38, Alhambra 27
Xavier Prep 56, Cathedral City 10
