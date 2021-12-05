The Times’ high school boys’ basketball rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last rank)
1. SIERRA CANYON (7-1); Bronny James is coming on strong (1)
2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-1); Headed to Arizona on Saturday (2)
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-0); Cameron Thrower provides lift (3)
4. ETIWANDA (6-0); IE tournament champions behind Curtis Williams (4)
5. DAMIEN (8-0); Spartans off to another fabulous start (6)
6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (8-1); Mick Cronin went to see Dusty Stromer (5)
7. ROLLING HILLS PREP (7-0); Benny Gealer is MVP after tourney title (8)
8. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (2-1); Monarchs suffer defeat in Chicago (7)
9. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (6-1); Big week for Barrington Hargress (10)
10. ST. BERNARD (7-0); Westchester tournament champions (17)
11. COLONY (6-0); Face Diamond Ranch on Tuesday (11)
12. SANTA MARGARITA (7-0); Face Fairmont on Tuesday (13)
13. WEST RANCH (2-1); Andrew Meadow is rising junior (12)
14. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-1); Host Grand Terrace on Tuesday (14)
15. TAFT (6-1); Toreadors were upset by Bishop Alemany (9)
16. CAPISTRANO VALLEY CHRISTIAN (5-0); Mac West is averaging 25.8 points (NR)
17. ST. ANTHONY (4-1); Play Walnut on Monday (19)
18. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (7-1); Lost to St. Bernard in Westchester finale (15)
19. RIVERSIDE POLY (4-1); Good young players to watch (20)
20. LOS ALTOS (4-1); Face Gardena Serra on Tuesday (21)
21. VIEWPOINT (7-1); Seven consecutive victories (NR)
22. FOUNTAIN VALLEY (2-1); Lost to Capistrano Valley Christian (16)
23. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (7-2); Playing tough teams competitively (24)
24. ANAHEIM CANYON (9-2); Freshman Brandon Benjamin averaging 18.3 points (23)
25. MIRA COSTA (9-1); Suffered first loss to Rolling Hills Prep (25)
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.