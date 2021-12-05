The Times’ high school boys’ basketball rankings

25. MIRA COSTA (9-1); Suffered first loss to Rolling Hills Prep (25)

18. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (7-1); Lost to St. Bernard in Westchester finale (15)

15. TAFT (6-1); Toreadors were upset by Bishop Alemany (9)

7. ROLLING HILLS PREP (7-0); Benny Gealer is MVP after tourney title (8)

6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (8-1); Mick Cronin went to see Dusty Stromer (5)

5. DAMIEN (8-0); Spartans off to another fabulous start (6)

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-1); Headed to Arizona on Saturday (2)

1. SIERRA CANYON (7-1); Bronny James is coming on strong (1)

A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James pulls up for a jumper against St. Vincent-St. Mary during the Chosen-1’s Invitational on Saturday at Staples Center. The Trailblazers are ranked No. 1 in the Southland.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.