The Times’ high school boys’ basketball rankings

Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James pulls up for a jumper against a St. Vincent-St. Mary player.
Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James pulls up for a jumper against St. Vincent-St. Mary during the Chosen-1’s Invitational on Saturday at Staples Center. The Trailblazers are ranked No. 1 in the Southland.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last rank)

1. SIERRA CANYON (7-1); Bronny James is coming on strong (1)

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-1); Headed to Arizona on Saturday (2)

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-0); Cameron Thrower provides lift (3)

4. ETIWANDA (6-0); IE tournament champions behind Curtis Williams (4)

5. DAMIEN (8-0); Spartans off to another fabulous start (6)

6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (8-1); Mick Cronin went to see Dusty Stromer (5)

7. ROLLING HILLS PREP (7-0); Benny Gealer is MVP after tourney title (8)

8. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (2-1); Monarchs suffer defeat in Chicago (7)

9. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (6-1); Big week for Barrington Hargress (10)

10. ST. BERNARD (7-0); Westchester tournament champions (17)

11. COLONY (6-0); Face Diamond Ranch on Tuesday (11)

12. SANTA MARGARITA (7-0); Face Fairmont on Tuesday (13)

13. WEST RANCH (2-1); Andrew Meadow is rising junior (12)

14. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-1); Host Grand Terrace on Tuesday (14)

15. TAFT (6-1); Toreadors were upset by Bishop Alemany (9)

16. CAPISTRANO VALLEY CHRISTIAN (5-0); Mac West is averaging 25.8 points (NR)

17. ST. ANTHONY (4-1); Play Walnut on Monday (19)

18. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (7-1); Lost to St. Bernard in Westchester finale (15)

19. RIVERSIDE POLY (4-1); Good young players to watch (20)

20. LOS ALTOS (4-1); Face Gardena Serra on Tuesday (21)

21. VIEWPOINT (7-1); Seven consecutive victories (NR)

22. FOUNTAIN VALLEY (2-1); Lost to Capistrano Valley Christian (16)

23. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (7-2); Playing tough teams competitively (24)

24. ANAHEIM CANYON (9-2); Freshman Brandon Benjamin averaging 18.3 points (23)

25. MIRA COSTA (9-1); Suffered first loss to Rolling Hills Prep (25)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

