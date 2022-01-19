Advertisement
High School Sports

Girls’ basketball top 20 Southern California rankings

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Here’s the top 20 high school girls’ basketball rankings in Southern California provided by CalHiSports.com.

1. (1) Etiwanda 16-0

2. (2) Sierra Canyon 18-1

3. (3) Corona Centennial 15-5

4. (4) Mater Dei 15-3

5. (6) Rosary Academy 8-6

6. (5) Windward 13-6

7. (7) Camarillo 19-0

8. (8) Oaks Christian 12-2

9. (10) Bishop Montgomery 10-3

10. (11) Ontario Christian 15-3

11. (12) Viewpoint 10-6

12. (9) Orangewood Academy 14-5

13. (16) Santa Margarita 12-4

14. (14) Orange Lutheran 16-4

15. (15) Corona Santiago 11-7

16. (17) Sage Hill 14-7

17. (NR) Esperanza 10-5

18. (19) South Pasadena 15-1

19 (NR) Troy (Fullerton) 10-7

20. (20) Bishop Alemany 10-3

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

