Girls’ basketball top 20 Southern California rankings
Here’s the top 20 high school girls’ basketball rankings in Southern California provided by CalHiSports.com.
1. (1) Etiwanda 16-0
2. (2) Sierra Canyon 18-1
3. (3) Corona Centennial 15-5
4. (4) Mater Dei 15-3
5. (6) Rosary Academy 8-6
6. (5) Windward 13-6
7. (7) Camarillo 19-0
8. (8) Oaks Christian 12-2
9. (10) Bishop Montgomery 10-3
10. (11) Ontario Christian 15-3
11. (12) Viewpoint 10-6
12. (9) Orangewood Academy 14-5
13. (16) Santa Margarita 12-4
14. (14) Orange Lutheran 16-4
15. (15) Corona Santiago 11-7
16. (17) Sage Hill 14-7
17. (NR) Esperanza 10-5
18. (19) South Pasadena 15-1
19 (NR) Troy (Fullerton) 10-7
20. (20) Bishop Alemany 10-3
