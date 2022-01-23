The Times’ boys’ basketball rankings: Corona Centennial stays No. 1
A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week)
1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (20-1); Will face Riverside Poly on Monday (1)
2. SIERRA CANYON (18-2); Amari Bailey is back playing (2)
3. RIVERSIDE POLY (21-1); Freshmen are growing up fast (3)
4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (19-2); Cameron Thrower is producing offense (5)
5. CREAN LUTHERAN (17-2); Big game looming vs. Harvard-Westlake (6)
6. DAMIEN (20-2); Succumbed to Etiwanda defensive pressure (4)
7. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (19-2); Young team finds ways to win (8)
8. ETIWANDA (16-4); Clamp city is surging (12)
9. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (17-4); Suffered OT loss to St. Francis (9)
10. ROLLING HILLS PREP (16-1); Huskies need to pick up with D1 playoffs looming (7)
11. COLONY (18-2); Inches short of knocking off Etiwanda (11)
12. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (12-1); Big win over St. Bernard (11)
13. ST. ANTHONY (11-4); Elijah Price is one of the top big men (13)
14. SANTA MARGARITA (16-1); All the Eagles do is win, baby (14)
15. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (15-3); Showdown with Village Christian (17)
16. FOOTHILL (20-1); Lots of contributors keep Knights winning (18)
17. ST. FRANCIS (18-4); Golden Knights are surging (22)
18. GREAT OAK (18-2); 4-0 start in Southwestern League (19)
19. GARDENA SERRA (16-8); Tough week with three losses to good teams (15)
20. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (17-3); vs. Heritage Christian on Tuesday (20)
21. ST. JOHN BOSCO (15-8); Injuries have Braves scrambling (21)
22. ST. BERNARD (11-4); Dangerous team for playoffs (23)
23. ORANGE LUTHERAN (14-7); Lancers showing signs of life (NR)
24. SAN JUAN HILLS (19-4); Mark Reichner is averaging 15.2 points (NR)
25. EDISON (20-3); 14 consecutive victories (NR)
