The Times’ boys’ basketball rankings: Corona Centennial stays No. 1

There have been several 7-foot high school basketball players in the past across the Southland. There is currently another handful of them playing.

20. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (17-3); vs. Heritage Christian on Tuesday (20)

19. GARDENA SERRA (16-8); Tough week with three losses to good teams (15)

16. FOOTHILL (20-1); Lots of contributors keep Knights winning (18)

14. SANTA MARGARITA (16-1); All the Eagles do is win, baby (14)

13. ST. ANTHONY (11-4); Elijah Price is one of the top big men (13)

11. COLONY (18-2); Inches short of knocking off Etiwanda (11)

10. ROLLING HILLS PREP (16-1); Huskies need to pick up with D1 playoffs looming (7)

3. RIVERSIDE POLY (21-1); Freshmen are growing up fast (3)

1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (20-1); Will face Riverside Poly on Monday (1)

A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Top-ranked Corona Centennial has been led this season by Jared McCain, left, Aaron McBride and Donovan Dent.

