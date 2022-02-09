Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ water polo: City playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
CITY GIRLS’ WATER POLO

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Birmingham 17, Venice 3

Cleveland 12, El Camino Real 3

Eagle Rock 17, Granada Hills 1

Palisades 19, San Pedro 4

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m. at higher seeds

#4 Cleveland at #1 Birmingham

#3 Eagle Rock at #2 Palisades

NOTES: Championship, Feb. 17, 6 p.m. at site TBD.

