High school girls’ water polo: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Birmingham 17, Venice 3
Cleveland 12, El Camino Real 3
Eagle Rock 17, Granada Hills 1
Palisades 19, San Pedro 4
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m. at higher seeds
#4 Cleveland at #1 Birmingham
#3 Eagle Rock at #2 Palisades
NOTES: Championship, Feb. 17, 6 p.m. at site TBD.
