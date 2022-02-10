Advertisement
High School Sports

High school soccer: Southern Section girls’ wild-card results

By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ SOCCER

DIVISION 4

Wild-card matches, Thursday

Beaumont 0, Serrano 0 (Beaumont advances on penalties, 3-2)

Torrance 2, Paramount 1

Valley View 2, Notre Dame Academy 0

Bishop Montgomery 2, La Canada 1

Highland 1, Burbank Burroughs 1 (Highland advances on penalties, 3-2)

First round, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Beaumont at #1 Granite Hills

Charter Oak at Don Lugo

St. Margaret’s at Lakewood St. Joseph

Torrance at Cerritos Valley Christian

South Pasadena at Paraclete

California at Costa Mesa

Ventura at Beverly Hills

#4 Shadow Hills at Mayfield

Montclair at #3 El Rancho

Lompoc Cabrillo at Santa Paula

Arcadia at Temple City

Valley View at Bloomington

Bishop Montgomery at Palm Desert

Santa Ana at Mayfair

Gabrielino at Westminster

Highland at #2 Sierra Canyon

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Thursday

Windward 2, Grand Terrace 0

Adelanto 2, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 1

Glendale 3, Hawthorne 1

Chadwick 4, Garden Grove Santiago 0

Linfield Christian 5, Firebaugh 0

First round, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Windward at #1 Pasadena Marshall

Bolsa Grande at Covina

Colton at Palm Springs

Montebello at Cerritos

Leuzinger at Western Christian

Viewpoint at Sierra Vista

Rialto at Da Vinci

Adelanto at #4 Patriot

Glendale at #3 Hemet

Katella at Jurupa Valley

Arlington at St. Genevieve

Chadwick at University Prep

Walnut at Tahquitz

Barstow at Coachella Valley

Heritage at Archer

Linfield Christian at #2 San Gorgonio

DIVISION 6

Wild-card matches, Thursday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Orange Vista 4, Citrus Hill 2

Vista del Lago 7, Alverno 1

Sage Hill 1, Los Amigos 0

Maranatha 3, Arroyo 1

Riverside Prep 1, Cathedral City 0

Ramona 4, Bell Gardens 1

Elsinore 3, Oxford Academy 0

Fillmore 10, Vistamar 0

Ontario Christian 7, Animo Leadership 0

Jurupa Hills 3, Desert Hot Springs 0

Savanna 2, South El Monte 0

Pomona Catholic 2, Nogales 1

Ontario 1, San Jacinto 0

Foothill Tech 3, Nordhoff 0

First round, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Orange Vista at #1 Arrowhead Christian

Vista del Lago at Vasquez

Sage Hill at Anaheim

Santa Clara at Milken

Maranatha at Ramona Convent

Riverside Prep at Eisenhower

Ramona at CAMS

Elsinore at #4 Riverside North

Fillmore at #3 Grace Brethren

Ontario Christian at Mary Star

Jurupa Hills at Canyon Springs

Santa Clarita Christian at Miller

Savanna at Ganesha

Pomona Catholic at Schurr

Ontario at Nuview Bridge

Foothill Tech at #2 Webb

DIVISION 7

First round, Thursday

Garey 2, Shalhevet 1 (OT)

