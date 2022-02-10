High school soccer: Southern Section girls’ wild-card results
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ SOCCER
DIVISION 4
Wild-card matches, Thursday
Beaumont 0, Serrano 0 (Beaumont advances on penalties, 3-2)
Torrance 2, Paramount 1
Valley View 2, Notre Dame Academy 0
Bishop Montgomery 2, La Canada 1
Highland 1, Burbank Burroughs 1 (Highland advances on penalties, 3-2)
First round, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.
Beaumont at #1 Granite Hills
Charter Oak at Don Lugo
St. Margaret’s at Lakewood St. Joseph
Torrance at Cerritos Valley Christian
South Pasadena at Paraclete
California at Costa Mesa
Ventura at Beverly Hills
#4 Shadow Hills at Mayfield
Montclair at #3 El Rancho
Lompoc Cabrillo at Santa Paula
Arcadia at Temple City
Valley View at Bloomington
Bishop Montgomery at Palm Desert
Santa Ana at Mayfair
Gabrielino at Westminster
Highland at #2 Sierra Canyon
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Thursday
Windward 2, Grand Terrace 0
Adelanto 2, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 1
Glendale 3, Hawthorne 1
Chadwick 4, Garden Grove Santiago 0
Linfield Christian 5, Firebaugh 0
First round, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.
Windward at #1 Pasadena Marshall
Bolsa Grande at Covina
Colton at Palm Springs
Montebello at Cerritos
Leuzinger at Western Christian
Viewpoint at Sierra Vista
Rialto at Da Vinci
Adelanto at #4 Patriot
Glendale at #3 Hemet
Katella at Jurupa Valley
Arlington at St. Genevieve
Chadwick at University Prep
Walnut at Tahquitz
Barstow at Coachella Valley
Heritage at Archer
Linfield Christian at #2 San Gorgonio
DIVISION 6
Wild-card matches, Thursday, 3 or 5 p.m.
Orange Vista 4, Citrus Hill 2
Vista del Lago 7, Alverno 1
Sage Hill 1, Los Amigos 0
Maranatha 3, Arroyo 1
Riverside Prep 1, Cathedral City 0
Ramona 4, Bell Gardens 1
Elsinore 3, Oxford Academy 0
Fillmore 10, Vistamar 0
Ontario Christian 7, Animo Leadership 0
Jurupa Hills 3, Desert Hot Springs 0
Savanna 2, South El Monte 0
Pomona Catholic 2, Nogales 1
Ontario 1, San Jacinto 0
Foothill Tech 3, Nordhoff 0
First round, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.
Orange Vista at #1 Arrowhead Christian
Vista del Lago at Vasquez
Sage Hill at Anaheim
Santa Clara at Milken
Maranatha at Ramona Convent
Riverside Prep at Eisenhower
Ramona at CAMS
Elsinore at #4 Riverside North
Fillmore at #3 Grace Brethren
Ontario Christian at Mary Star
Jurupa Hills at Canyon Springs
Santa Clarita Christian at Miller
Savanna at Ganesha
Pomona Catholic at Schurr
Ontario at Nuview Bridge
Foothill Tech at #2 Webb
DIVISION 7
First round, Thursday
Garey 2, Shalhevet 1 (OT)
