High School Sports

High school basketball: City boys’ and girls’ playoff pairings

Basketballs on a court.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Times staff
CITY BOYS’ BASKETBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 4 p.m.

#8 Narbonne at #1 Taft

#5 King/Drew at #4 Palisades

#6 Birmingham at #3 Venice

#7 El Camino Real at #2 Fairfax

DIVISION I

First round, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#16 Washington at #1 Westchester

#9 Granada Hills at #8 Los Angeles Roosevelt

#12 South East at #5 Los Angeles Hamilton

#13 Granada Hills Kennedy at #4 Chatsworth

#14 Los Angeles Marshall at #3 Grant

#11 Los Angeles University at #6 San Pedro

#10 Sun Valley Poly at #7 Crenshaw

#15 Eagle Rock at #2 Gardena

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#17 South Gate at #16 Lincoln

#20 Fremont at #13 Los Angeles

#19 View Park at #14 Legacy

#18 Wilmington Banning at #15 Jefferson

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Lincoln/South Gate winner at #1 Los Angeles CES

#9 Roybal at #8 Sherman Oaks CES

#12 Dorsey at #5 Sylmar

Los Angeles/Fremont winner at #4 Rancho Dominguez

Legacy/View Park winner at #3 Verdugo Hills

#11 Carson at #6 Van Nuys

#10 Manual Arts at #7 Cleveland

Jefferson/Banning winner at #2 Hollywood

DIVISION III

First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#17 Hawkins at #16 Downtown Magnets

#20 Aspire Ollin at #13 Arleta

#19 Los Angeles Jordan at #14 Chavez

#18 Locke at #15 Vaughn

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Downtown Magnets/Hawkins winner at #1 Los Angeles Kennedy

#9 Bell at #8 North Hollywood

#12 Central City Value at #5 Los Angeles Wilson

Arleta/Aspire Ollin winner at #4 Garfield

Chavez/Jordan winner at #3 Bravo

#11 Animo De La Hoya at #6 Marquez

#10 Mendez at #7 San Fernando

Vaughn/Locke winner at #2 Franklin

DIVISION IV

First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#17 Middle College at #16 Animo Robinson

#20 Lakeview at #13 CALS Early College

#19 Foshay at #14 Community Charter

#18 Valor at #15 Animo Venice

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Animo Robinson/Middle College winner at #1 Larchmont

#9 Rivera at #8 Northridge

#12 Stern at #5 New West

CALS Early College/Lakeview winner at #4 Harbor Teacher

Community Charter/Foshay winner at #3 Maywood CES

#11 Huntington Park at #6 Reseda

#10 West Adams at #7 Panorama

Animo Venice/Valor winner at #2 Sotomayor

DIVISION V

First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#17 Contreras at #16 Orthopaedic

#20 East College Prep at #13 East Valley

#19 Academia Avance at #14 Alliance Marine

#18 Collins at #15 WISH

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Orthopaedic/Contreras winner at #1 Alliance Neuwirth

#9 Smidt Tech at #8 Valley Arts/Sciences

#12 Annenberg at #5 USC Hybrid

East Valley/East College Prep winner at #4 Belmont

Alliance Marine/Academia Avance winner at #3 University Prep Value

#11 Episcopal at #6 Lake Balboa

#10 Gertz-Ressler at #7 Math/Science

WISH/Collins winner at #2 Los Angeles Leadership

NOTES:

Quarterfinals (Open and Div. I), Friday; quarterfinals (Div. II-V),

Feb. 19; semifinals (Open and Div. I), Feb. 22; semifinals (Div. II-V),

Feb. 23. Championships, Feb. 25 (Div. I) and 26 (all other divisions).

CITY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 4 p.m.

#8 King/Drew at #1 Granada Hills

#5 Los Angeles Hamilton at #4 Westchester

#6 Eagle Rock at #3 Palisades

#7 Los Angeles CES at #2 Birmingham

DIVISION I

First round, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#16 Dorsey at #1 Taft

#9 Carson at #8 Venice

#12 Cleveland at #5 Narbonne

#13 Van Nuys at #4 Garfield

#14 Legacy at #3 Crenshaw

#11 San Fernando at #6 Sun Valley Poly

#10 Fairfax at #7 Arleta

#15 Los Angeles Marshall at #2 El Camino Real

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#17 Reseda at #16 Hollywood

#20 Torres at #13 Jefferson

#19 Stern at #14 Lincoln

#18 Marquez at #15 Bell

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Hollywood/Reseda winner at #1 Verdugo Hills

#9 Bravo at #8 North Hollywood

#12 Central City Value at #5 South Gate

Jefferson/Torres winner at #4 San Pedro

Lincoln/Stern winner at #3 Northridge

#11 Sylmar at #6 Los Angeles Wilson

#10 Granada Hills Kennedy at #7 West Adams

Bell/Marquez winner at #2 Chatsworth

DIVISION III

First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#17 Elizabeth at #16 Bernstein

#20 Middle College at #13 Mendez

#19 Orthopaedic at #14 Triumph

#18 Collins at #15 Animo De La Hoya

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Bernstein/Elizabeth winner at #1 Wilmington Banning

#9 View Park at #8 Vaughn

#12 Lakeview at #5 University Prep Value

Mendez/Middle College winner at #4 Maywood CES

Triumph/Orthopaedic winner at #3 Huntington Park

#11 Washington at #6 Franklin

#10 Contreras at #7 Harbor Teacher

Animo De La Hoya/Collins winner at #2 South East

DIVISION IV

First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#17 Los Angeles at #16 Grant

#20 Animo Venice at #13 New West

#19 Math/Science at #14 Gertz-Ressler

#18 Downtown Magnets at #15 Alliance Neuwirth

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Grant/Los Angeles winner at #1 Santee

#9 Community Charter at #8 Animo Robinson

#12 Sun Valley Magnet at #5 Sherman Oaks CES

New West/Animo Venice winner at #4 Academia Avance

Gertz-Ressler/Math/Science winner at #3 Monroe

#11 East Valley at #6 Chavez

#10 Hawkins at #7 Valley Arts/Sciences

Alliance Neuwirth/Downtown Magnets winner at #2 Panorama

DIVISION V

First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#17 East College Prep at #16 Dymally

#20 Camino Nuevo at #13 WISH

#19 Annenberg at #14 Rise Kohyang

#18 Lake Balboa at #15 Los Angeles Leadership

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

Dymally/East College Prep winner at #1 Rivera

#9 CALS Early College at #8 Los Angeles Jordan

#12 Animo Bunche at #5 Roybal

WISH/Camino Nuevo winner at #4 Canoga Park

Rise Kohyang/Annenberg winner at #3 Episcopal

#11 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #6 Smidt Tech

#10 Fulton at #7 Alliance Marine

Los Angeles Leadership/Lake Balboa winner at #2 Larchmont

NOTES:

Quarterfinals (Open and Div. I), Friday; quarterfinals (Div. II-V),

Feb. 19; semifinals (Open and Div. I), Feb. 22; semifinals (Div. II-V),

Feb. 23. Championships, Feb. 25 (Div. I) and 26 (all other divisions).

High School Sports

