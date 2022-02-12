High school basketball: City boys’ and girls’ playoff pairings
CITY BOYS’ BASKETBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 4 p.m.
#8 Narbonne at #1 Taft
#5 King/Drew at #4 Palisades
#6 Birmingham at #3 Venice
#7 El Camino Real at #2 Fairfax
DIVISION I
First round, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#16 Washington at #1 Westchester
#9 Granada Hills at #8 Los Angeles Roosevelt
#12 South East at #5 Los Angeles Hamilton
#13 Granada Hills Kennedy at #4 Chatsworth
#14 Los Angeles Marshall at #3 Grant
#11 Los Angeles University at #6 San Pedro
#10 Sun Valley Poly at #7 Crenshaw
#15 Eagle Rock at #2 Gardena
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#17 South Gate at #16 Lincoln
#20 Fremont at #13 Los Angeles
#19 View Park at #14 Legacy
#18 Wilmington Banning at #15 Jefferson
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Lincoln/South Gate winner at #1 Los Angeles CES
#9 Roybal at #8 Sherman Oaks CES
#12 Dorsey at #5 Sylmar
Los Angeles/Fremont winner at #4 Rancho Dominguez
Legacy/View Park winner at #3 Verdugo Hills
#11 Carson at #6 Van Nuys
#10 Manual Arts at #7 Cleveland
Jefferson/Banning winner at #2 Hollywood
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#17 Hawkins at #16 Downtown Magnets
#20 Aspire Ollin at #13 Arleta
#19 Los Angeles Jordan at #14 Chavez
#18 Locke at #15 Vaughn
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Downtown Magnets/Hawkins winner at #1 Los Angeles Kennedy
#9 Bell at #8 North Hollywood
#12 Central City Value at #5 Los Angeles Wilson
Arleta/Aspire Ollin winner at #4 Garfield
Chavez/Jordan winner at #3 Bravo
#11 Animo De La Hoya at #6 Marquez
#10 Mendez at #7 San Fernando
Vaughn/Locke winner at #2 Franklin
DIVISION IV
First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#17 Middle College at #16 Animo Robinson
#20 Lakeview at #13 CALS Early College
#19 Foshay at #14 Community Charter
#18 Valor at #15 Animo Venice
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Animo Robinson/Middle College winner at #1 Larchmont
#9 Rivera at #8 Northridge
#12 Stern at #5 New West
CALS Early College/Lakeview winner at #4 Harbor Teacher
Community Charter/Foshay winner at #3 Maywood CES
#11 Huntington Park at #6 Reseda
#10 West Adams at #7 Panorama
Animo Venice/Valor winner at #2 Sotomayor
DIVISION V
First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#17 Contreras at #16 Orthopaedic
#20 East College Prep at #13 East Valley
#19 Academia Avance at #14 Alliance Marine
#18 Collins at #15 WISH
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Orthopaedic/Contreras winner at #1 Alliance Neuwirth
#9 Smidt Tech at #8 Valley Arts/Sciences
#12 Annenberg at #5 USC Hybrid
East Valley/East College Prep winner at #4 Belmont
Alliance Marine/Academia Avance winner at #3 University Prep Value
#11 Episcopal at #6 Lake Balboa
#10 Gertz-Ressler at #7 Math/Science
WISH/Collins winner at #2 Los Angeles Leadership
NOTES:
Quarterfinals (Open and Div. I), Friday; quarterfinals (Div. II-V),
Feb. 19; semifinals (Open and Div. I), Feb. 22; semifinals (Div. II-V),
Feb. 23. Championships, Feb. 25 (Div. I) and 26 (all other divisions).
CITY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 4 p.m.
#8 King/Drew at #1 Granada Hills
#5 Los Angeles Hamilton at #4 Westchester
#6 Eagle Rock at #3 Palisades
#7 Los Angeles CES at #2 Birmingham
DIVISION I
First round, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#16 Dorsey at #1 Taft
#9 Carson at #8 Venice
#12 Cleveland at #5 Narbonne
#13 Van Nuys at #4 Garfield
#14 Legacy at #3 Crenshaw
#11 San Fernando at #6 Sun Valley Poly
#10 Fairfax at #7 Arleta
#15 Los Angeles Marshall at #2 El Camino Real
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#17 Reseda at #16 Hollywood
#20 Torres at #13 Jefferson
#19 Stern at #14 Lincoln
#18 Marquez at #15 Bell
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Hollywood/Reseda winner at #1 Verdugo Hills
#9 Bravo at #8 North Hollywood
#12 Central City Value at #5 South Gate
Jefferson/Torres winner at #4 San Pedro
Lincoln/Stern winner at #3 Northridge
#11 Sylmar at #6 Los Angeles Wilson
#10 Granada Hills Kennedy at #7 West Adams
Bell/Marquez winner at #2 Chatsworth
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#17 Elizabeth at #16 Bernstein
#20 Middle College at #13 Mendez
#19 Orthopaedic at #14 Triumph
#18 Collins at #15 Animo De La Hoya
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Bernstein/Elizabeth winner at #1 Wilmington Banning
#9 View Park at #8 Vaughn
#12 Lakeview at #5 University Prep Value
Mendez/Middle College winner at #4 Maywood CES
Triumph/Orthopaedic winner at #3 Huntington Park
#11 Washington at #6 Franklin
#10 Contreras at #7 Harbor Teacher
Animo De La Hoya/Collins winner at #2 South East
DIVISION IV
First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#17 Los Angeles at #16 Grant
#20 Animo Venice at #13 New West
#19 Math/Science at #14 Gertz-Ressler
#18 Downtown Magnets at #15 Alliance Neuwirth
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Grant/Los Angeles winner at #1 Santee
#9 Community Charter at #8 Animo Robinson
#12 Sun Valley Magnet at #5 Sherman Oaks CES
New West/Animo Venice winner at #4 Academia Avance
Gertz-Ressler/Math/Science winner at #3 Monroe
#11 East Valley at #6 Chavez
#10 Hawkins at #7 Valley Arts/Sciences
Alliance Neuwirth/Downtown Magnets winner at #2 Panorama
DIVISION V
First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#17 East College Prep at #16 Dymally
#20 Camino Nuevo at #13 WISH
#19 Annenberg at #14 Rise Kohyang
#18 Lake Balboa at #15 Los Angeles Leadership
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Dymally/East College Prep winner at #1 Rivera
#9 CALS Early College at #8 Los Angeles Jordan
#12 Animo Bunche at #5 Roybal
WISH/Camino Nuevo winner at #4 Canoga Park
Rise Kohyang/Annenberg winner at #3 Episcopal
#11 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #6 Smidt Tech
#10 Fulton at #7 Alliance Marine
Los Angeles Leadership/Lake Balboa winner at #2 Larchmont
NOTES:
Quarterfinals (Open and Div. I), Friday; quarterfinals (Div. II-V),
Feb. 19; semifinals (Open and Div. I), Feb. 22; semifinals (Div. II-V),
Feb. 23. Championships, Feb. 25 (Div. I) and 26 (all other divisions).
