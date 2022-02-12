High school soccer: City boys’ and girls’ playoff pairings
CITY BOYS’ SOCCER
DIVISION I
First round, Monday, 3 p.m.
#17 Fairfax at #16 Fremont
#20 Sylmar at #13 Marquez
#19 Foshay at #14 Jefferson
#18 Los Angeles Marshall at #15 Locke
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Fremont/Fairfax winner at #1 El Camino Real
#9 Los Angeles Hamilton at #8 Bell
#12 Wilmington Banning at #5 South East
Marquez/Sylmar winner at #4 Palisades
Jefferson/Foshay winner at #3 Chavez
#11 Cleveland at #6 San Fernando
#10 Canoga Park at #7 Los Angeles University
Locke/Marshall winner at #2 Birmingham
DIVISION II
First round, Monday, 3 p.m.
#17 Arleta at #16 Huntington Park
#20 Vaughn at #13 Rivera
#19 Monroe at #14 Fulton
#18 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #15 Hollywood
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Huntington Park/Arleta winner at #1 Sotomayor
#9 Taft at #8 Los Angeles Kennedy
#12 Angelou at #5 Carson
Rivera/Vaughn winner at #4 Narbonne
Fulton/Monroe winner at #3 San Pedro
#11 Granada Hills Kennedy at #6 Granada Hills
#10 Sun Valley Poly at #7 Garfield
Hollywood/Roosevelt winner at #2 Panorama
DIVISION III
First round, Monday, 3 p.m.
#17 Stern at #16 Academia Avance
#20 Van Nuys at #13 Bernstein
#19 Franklin at #14 Mendez
#18 USC Hybrid at #15 Central City Value
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Academia Avance/Stern winner at #1 Eagle Rock
#9 Bright Star at #8 Chatsworth
#12 Manual Arts at #5 Gardena
Bernstein/Van Nuys winner at #4 Elizabeth
Mendez/Franklin winner at #3 Triumph
#11 Torres at #6 King/Drew
#10 Legacy at #7 Los Angeles CES
Central City Value/USC Hybrid winner at #2 Reseda
DIVISION IV
First round, Monday, 3 p.m.
#17 Animo De La Hoya at #16 Middle College
#20 Annenberg at #13 Collins
#19 Harbor Teacher at #14 Los Angeles Jordan
#18 Camino Nuevo at #15 Maywood CES
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Middle College/Animo De La Hoya winner at #1 Animo Bunche
#9 Alliance Neuwirth at #8 Los Angeles Wilson
#12 Bravo at #5 Venice
Collins/Annenberg winner at #4 University Prep Value
Jordan/Harbor Teacher winner at #3 Los Angeles
#11 Port of Los Angeles at #6 North Hollywood
#10 Westchester at #7 East Valley
Maywood CES/Camino Nuevo winner at #2 Animo Robinson
DIVISION V
First round, Monday, 3 p.m.
#17 Environmental Science/Tech at #16 Math/Science
#20 WISH at #13 Roybal
#19 Contreras at #14 Dorsey
#18 Animo South Los Angeles at #15 Alliance Marine
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Math/Science/Environmental Science/Tech winner at #1 North Valley Military
#9 New West at #8 Sun Valley Magnet
#12 Valor at #5 Northridge
Roybal/WISH winner at #4 Dymally
Dorsey/Contreras winner at #3 Sherman Oaks CES
#11 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #6 Valley Arts/Sciences
#10 Larchmont at #7 Rise Kohyang
Alliance Marine/Animo South Los Angeles winner at #2 Lakeview
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 23, 3 p.m. Championships, Feb. 25 or 26.
CITY GIRLS’ SOCCER
DIVISION I
First round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Bravo at #16 New West
#20 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #13 Taft
#19 Los Angeles Hamilton at #14 Chatsworth
#18 Garfield at #15 Marquez
Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
New West/Bravo winner at #1 Cleveland
#9 Los Angeles CES at #8 Bell
#12 North Hollywood at #5 Granada Hills
Taft/Roosevelt winner at #4 Huntington Park
Chatsworth/Hamilton winner at #3 Palisades
#11 Eagle Rock at #6 Birmingham
#10 Angelou at #7 San Pedro
Marquez/Garfield winner at #2 El Camino Real
DIVISION II-V
check back later
