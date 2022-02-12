Advertisement
High School Sports

High school soccer: City boys’ and girls’ playoff pairings

CITY BOYS’ SOCCER

DIVISION I

First round, Monday, 3 p.m.

#17 Fairfax at #16 Fremont

#20 Sylmar at #13 Marquez

#19 Foshay at #14 Jefferson

#18 Los Angeles Marshall at #15 Locke

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Fremont/Fairfax winner at #1 El Camino Real

#9 Los Angeles Hamilton at #8 Bell

#12 Wilmington Banning at #5 South East

Marquez/Sylmar winner at #4 Palisades

Jefferson/Foshay winner at #3 Chavez

#11 Cleveland at #6 San Fernando

#10 Canoga Park at #7 Los Angeles University

Locke/Marshall winner at #2 Birmingham

DIVISION II

First round, Monday, 3 p.m.

#17 Arleta at #16 Huntington Park

#20 Vaughn at #13 Rivera

#19 Monroe at #14 Fulton

#18 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #15 Hollywood

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Huntington Park/Arleta winner at #1 Sotomayor

#9 Taft at #8 Los Angeles Kennedy

#12 Angelou at #5 Carson

Rivera/Vaughn winner at #4 Narbonne

Fulton/Monroe winner at #3 San Pedro

#11 Granada Hills Kennedy at #6 Granada Hills

#10 Sun Valley Poly at #7 Garfield

Hollywood/Roosevelt winner at #2 Panorama

DIVISION III

First round, Monday, 3 p.m.

#17 Stern at #16 Academia Avance

#20 Van Nuys at #13 Bernstein

#19 Franklin at #14 Mendez

#18 USC Hybrid at #15 Central City Value

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Academia Avance/Stern winner at #1 Eagle Rock

#9 Bright Star at #8 Chatsworth

#12 Manual Arts at #5 Gardena

Bernstein/Van Nuys winner at #4 Elizabeth

Mendez/Franklin winner at #3 Triumph

#11 Torres at #6 King/Drew

#10 Legacy at #7 Los Angeles CES

Central City Value/USC Hybrid winner at #2 Reseda

DIVISION IV

First round, Monday, 3 p.m.

#17 Animo De La Hoya at #16 Middle College

#20 Annenberg at #13 Collins

#19 Harbor Teacher at #14 Los Angeles Jordan

#18 Camino Nuevo at #15 Maywood CES

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Middle College/Animo De La Hoya winner at #1 Animo Bunche

#9 Alliance Neuwirth at #8 Los Angeles Wilson

#12 Bravo at #5 Venice

Collins/Annenberg winner at #4 University Prep Value

Jordan/Harbor Teacher winner at #3 Los Angeles

#11 Port of Los Angeles at #6 North Hollywood

#10 Westchester at #7 East Valley

Maywood CES/Camino Nuevo winner at #2 Animo Robinson

DIVISION V

First round, Monday, 3 p.m.

#17 Environmental Science/Tech at #16 Math/Science

#20 WISH at #13 Roybal

#19 Contreras at #14 Dorsey

#18 Animo South Los Angeles at #15 Alliance Marine

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Math/Science/Environmental Science/Tech winner at #1 North Valley Military

#9 New West at #8 Sun Valley Magnet

#12 Valor at #5 Northridge

Roybal/WISH winner at #4 Dymally

Dorsey/Contreras winner at #3 Sherman Oaks CES

#11 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #6 Valley Arts/Sciences

#10 Larchmont at #7 Rise Kohyang

Alliance Marine/Animo South Los Angeles winner at #2 Lakeview

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 23, 3 p.m. Championships, Feb. 25 or 26.

CITY GIRLS’ SOCCER

DIVISION I

First round, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#17 Bravo at #16 New West

#20 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #13 Taft

#19 Los Angeles Hamilton at #14 Chatsworth

#18 Garfield at #15 Marquez

Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

New West/Bravo winner at #1 Cleveland

#9 Los Angeles CES at #8 Bell

#12 North Hollywood at #5 Granada Hills

Taft/Roosevelt winner at #4 Huntington Park

Chatsworth/Hamilton winner at #3 Palisades

#11 Eagle Rock at #6 Birmingham

#10 Angelou at #7 San Pedro

Marquez/Garfield winner at #2 El Camino Real

DIVISION II-V

check back later

