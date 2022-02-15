Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school girls’ water polo: City semifinal results and championship schedule

-polo ball
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

CITY GIRLS’ WATER POLO

Semifinals, Tuesday

Birmingham 19, Cleveland 7

Palisades 19, Eagle Rock 5

Advertisement

Championship, Thursday, 6 p.m. at site TBD

#1 Birmingham vs. #2 Palisades

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement