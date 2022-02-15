High school girls’ water polo: City semifinal results and championship schedule
CITY GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Semifinals, Tuesday
Birmingham 19, Cleveland 7
Palisades 19, Eagle Rock 5
Championship, Thursday, 6 p.m. at site TBD
#1 Birmingham vs. #2 Palisades
