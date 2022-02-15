Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school basketball: City play-in results

Basketballs in a rack on the court.
(Joel Auerbach / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

CITY BOYS’ BASKETBALL

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday

Lincoln 69, South Gate 35

Advertisement

Los Angeles 57, Fremont 48

Legacy 62, View Park 39

Jefferson 57, Wilmington Banning 44

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#16 Lincoln at #1 Los Angeles CES

#9 Roybal at #8 Sherman Oaks CES

#12 Dorsey at #5 Sylmar

#13 Los Angeles at #4 Rancho Dominguez

#14 Legacy at #3 Verdugo Hills

#11 Carson at #6 Van Nuys

#10 Manual Arts at #7 Cleveland

#15 Jefferson at #2 Hollywood

DIVISION III

First round, Tuesday

Downtown Magnets 66, Hawkins 50

Arleta 83, Aspire Ollin 20

Chavez 70, Los Angeles Jordan 32

Vaughn 69, Locke 45

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#16 Downtown Magnets at #1 Los Angeles Kennedy

#9 Bell at #8 North Hollywood

#12 Central City Value at #5 Los Angeles Wilson

#13 Arleta at #4 Garfield

#14 Chavez at #3 Bravo

#11 Animo De La Hoya at #6 Marquez

#10 Mendez at #7 San Fernando

#15 Vaughn at #2 Franklin

DIVISION IV

First round, Tuesday

Middle College 52, Animo Robinson 40

CALS Early College 49, Lakeview 42

Community Charter 44, Foshay 42

Animo Venice 35, Valor 34

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#17 Middle College at #1 Larchmont

#9 Rivera at #8 Northridge

#12 Stern at #5 New West

#13 CALS Early College at #4 Harbor Teacher

#14 Community Charter at #3 Maywood CES

#11 Huntington Park at #6 Reseda

#10 West Adams at #7 Panorama

#15 Animo Venice at #2 Sotomayor

DIVISION V

First round, Tuesday

Contreras 37, Orthopaedic 35

East Valley 81, East College Prep 12

Alliance Marine 45, Academia Avance 36

WISH 49, Alliance Collins 42

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#17 Contreras at #1 Alliance Neuwirth

#9 Smidt Tech at #8 Valley Arts/Sciences

#12 Annenberg at #5 USC Hybrid

#13 East Valley at #4 Belmont

#14 Alliance Marine at #3 University Prep Value

#11 Episcopal at #6 Lake Balboa

#10 Gertz-Ressler at #7 Math/Science

#15 WISH at #2 Los Angeles Leadership

NOTES:

Quarterfinals (Open and Div. I), Friday; quarterfinals (Div. II-V),

Feb. 19; semifinals (Open and Div. I), Feb. 22; semifinals (Div. II-V),

Feb. 23. Championships, Feb. 25 (Div. I) and 26 (all other divisions).

CITY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday

Hollywood 60, Reseda 29

Jefferson 74, Torres 29

Lincoln 54, Stern 24

Bell 40, Marquez 34

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#16 Hollywood at #1 Verdugo Hills

#9 Bravo at #8 North Hollywood

#12 Central City Value at #5 South Gate

#13 Jefferson at #4 San Pedro

#14 Lincoln at #3 Northridge

#11 Sylmar at #6 Los Angeles Wilson

#10 Granada Hills Kennedy at #7 West Adams

#15 Bell at #2 Chatsworth

DIVISION III

First round, Tuesday

Bernstein 34, Elizabeth 27

Mendez 37, Middle College 20

Triumph 44, Orthopaedic 25

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

#18 Collins at #15 Animo De La Hoya

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#16 Bernstein at #1 Wilmington Banning

#9 View Park at #8 Vaughn

#12 Lakeview at #5 University Prep Value

#13 Mendez at #4 Maywood CES

#14 Triumph at #3 Huntington Park

#11 Washington at #6 Franklin

#10 Contreras at #7 Harbor Teacher

Animo De La Hoya/Collins winner at #2 South East

DIVISION IV

First round, Tuesday

Grant 34, Los Angeles 31

Animo Venice 27, New West 15

Gertz-Ressler 30, Math/Science 21

Alliance Neuwirth 21, Downtown Magnets 17

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#16 Grant at #1 Santee

#9 Community Charter at #8 Animo Robinson

#12 Sun Valley Magnet at #5 Sherman Oaks CES

#20 Animo Venice at #4 Academia Avance

#14 Gertz-Ressler at #3 Monroe

#11 East Valley at #6 Chavez

#10 Hawkins at #7 Valley Arts/Sciences

#15 Alliance Neuwirth at #2 Panorama

DIVISION V

First round, Tuesday

Dymally 57, East College Prep 17

WISH 25, Camino Nuevo 21

Rise Kohyang 41, Annenberg 6

Los Angeles Leadership 21, Lake Balboa 12

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#16 Dymally at #1 Rivera

#9 CALS Early College at #8 Los Angeles Jordan

#12 Animo Bunche at #5 Roybal

#13 WISH at #4 Canoga Park

#14 Rise Kohyang at #3 Episcopal

#11 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #6 Smidt Tech

#10 Fulton at #7 Alliance Marine

#15 Los Angeles Leadership at #2 Larchmont

NOTES:

Quarterfinals (Open and Div. I), Friday; quarterfinals (Div. II-V),

Feb. 19; semifinals (Open and Div. I), Feb. 22; semifinals (Div. II-V),

Feb. 23. Championships, Feb. 25 (Div. I) and 26 (all other divisions).

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement