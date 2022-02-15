High school basketball: City play-in results
CITY BOYS’ BASKETBALL
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday
Lincoln 69, South Gate 35
Los Angeles 57, Fremont 48
Legacy 62, View Park 39
Jefferson 57, Wilmington Banning 44
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#16 Lincoln at #1 Los Angeles CES
#9 Roybal at #8 Sherman Oaks CES
#12 Dorsey at #5 Sylmar
#13 Los Angeles at #4 Rancho Dominguez
#14 Legacy at #3 Verdugo Hills
#11 Carson at #6 Van Nuys
#10 Manual Arts at #7 Cleveland
#15 Jefferson at #2 Hollywood
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday
Downtown Magnets 66, Hawkins 50
Arleta 83, Aspire Ollin 20
Chavez 70, Los Angeles Jordan 32
Vaughn 69, Locke 45
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#16 Downtown Magnets at #1 Los Angeles Kennedy
#9 Bell at #8 North Hollywood
#12 Central City Value at #5 Los Angeles Wilson
#13 Arleta at #4 Garfield
#14 Chavez at #3 Bravo
#11 Animo De La Hoya at #6 Marquez
#10 Mendez at #7 San Fernando
#15 Vaughn at #2 Franklin
DIVISION IV
First round, Tuesday
Middle College 52, Animo Robinson 40
CALS Early College 49, Lakeview 42
Community Charter 44, Foshay 42
Animo Venice 35, Valor 34
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#17 Middle College at #1 Larchmont
#9 Rivera at #8 Northridge
#12 Stern at #5 New West
#13 CALS Early College at #4 Harbor Teacher
#14 Community Charter at #3 Maywood CES
#11 Huntington Park at #6 Reseda
#10 West Adams at #7 Panorama
#15 Animo Venice at #2 Sotomayor
DIVISION V
First round, Tuesday
Contreras 37, Orthopaedic 35
East Valley 81, East College Prep 12
Alliance Marine 45, Academia Avance 36
WISH 49, Alliance Collins 42
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#17 Contreras at #1 Alliance Neuwirth
#9 Smidt Tech at #8 Valley Arts/Sciences
#12 Annenberg at #5 USC Hybrid
#13 East Valley at #4 Belmont
#14 Alliance Marine at #3 University Prep Value
#11 Episcopal at #6 Lake Balboa
#10 Gertz-Ressler at #7 Math/Science
#15 WISH at #2 Los Angeles Leadership
NOTES:
Quarterfinals (Open and Div. I), Friday; quarterfinals (Div. II-V),
Feb. 19; semifinals (Open and Div. I), Feb. 22; semifinals (Div. II-V),
Feb. 23. Championships, Feb. 25 (Div. I) and 26 (all other divisions).
CITY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday
Hollywood 60, Reseda 29
Jefferson 74, Torres 29
Lincoln 54, Stern 24
Bell 40, Marquez 34
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#16 Hollywood at #1 Verdugo Hills
#9 Bravo at #8 North Hollywood
#12 Central City Value at #5 South Gate
#13 Jefferson at #4 San Pedro
#14 Lincoln at #3 Northridge
#11 Sylmar at #6 Los Angeles Wilson
#10 Granada Hills Kennedy at #7 West Adams
#15 Bell at #2 Chatsworth
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday
Bernstein 34, Elizabeth 27
Mendez 37, Middle College 20
Triumph 44, Orthopaedic 25
First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#18 Collins at #15 Animo De La Hoya
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#16 Bernstein at #1 Wilmington Banning
#9 View Park at #8 Vaughn
#12 Lakeview at #5 University Prep Value
#13 Mendez at #4 Maywood CES
#14 Triumph at #3 Huntington Park
#11 Washington at #6 Franklin
#10 Contreras at #7 Harbor Teacher
Animo De La Hoya/Collins winner at #2 South East
DIVISION IV
First round, Tuesday
Grant 34, Los Angeles 31
Animo Venice 27, New West 15
Gertz-Ressler 30, Math/Science 21
Alliance Neuwirth 21, Downtown Magnets 17
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#16 Grant at #1 Santee
#9 Community Charter at #8 Animo Robinson
#12 Sun Valley Magnet at #5 Sherman Oaks CES
#20 Animo Venice at #4 Academia Avance
#14 Gertz-Ressler at #3 Monroe
#11 East Valley at #6 Chavez
#10 Hawkins at #7 Valley Arts/Sciences
#15 Alliance Neuwirth at #2 Panorama
DIVISION V
First round, Tuesday
Dymally 57, East College Prep 17
WISH 25, Camino Nuevo 21
Rise Kohyang 41, Annenberg 6
Los Angeles Leadership 21, Lake Balboa 12
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#16 Dymally at #1 Rivera
#9 CALS Early College at #8 Los Angeles Jordan
#12 Animo Bunche at #5 Roybal
#13 WISH at #4 Canoga Park
#14 Rise Kohyang at #3 Episcopal
#11 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #6 Smidt Tech
#10 Fulton at #7 Alliance Marine
#15 Los Angeles Leadership at #2 Larchmont
NOTES:
Quarterfinals (Open and Div. I), Friday; quarterfinals (Div. II-V),
Feb. 19; semifinals (Open and Div. I), Feb. 22; semifinals (Div. II-V),
Feb. 23. Championships, Feb. 25 (Div. I) and 26 (all other divisions).
