High school soccer: Southern Section boys’ playoff results and updated pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ SOCCER

DIVISION 1

Second round, Tuesday

Servite 4, West Torrance 1

Aliso Niguel 2, San Marcos 0

Huntington Beach 1, San Clemente 1 (Huntington Beach advances on penalties, 4-2)

JSerra 4, Loyola 0

Fullerton 3, Cathedral 2

Mira Costa 1, Long Beach Wilson 0

Second round, Wednesday

Corona Santiago vs. Godinez at Santa Ana Valley, 6 p.m. (completion of game susp. Tuesday in 44th minute due to lightning; score is 1-1)

#3 Santa Ana Valley v Villa Park, 7:15 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Godinez at #1 Servite OR #1 Servite at Corona Santiago

Aliso Niguel at #4 Huntington Beach

Villa Park at JSerra OR JSerra at#3 Santa Ana Valley

Fullerton at #2 Mira Costa

DIVISION 2

Second round, Tuesday

Moorpark 4, Paramount 1

Redondo 1, Channel Islands 0

Lynwood 2, Harvard-Westlake 0

Oxnard Pacifica 5, Tustin 0

Santa Ana 2, Calabasas 1

San Juan Hills 1, Hart 1 (San Juan Hills advances on penalties, 6-5)

Montebello 1, Saddleback 0

Salesian 3, Norwalk 0

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Redondo at #1 Moorpark

Lynwood at Oxnard Pacifica

San Juan Hills at #3 Santa Ana

Salesian at Montebello

DIVISION 3

Second round, Tuesday

Valley View 2, Bell Gardens 0

Oak Park 2, Hesperia 2 (Oak Park advances on penalties, 3-1)

Palmdale 1, Valencia 1 (Palmdale advances on penalties, 5-4)

Sunny Hills 2, Garden Grove Santiago 0

South Torrance 3, Savanna 0

Agoura 4, Arlington 0

Norte Vista 1, Ayala 0

Second round, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Los Amigos at Garden Grove

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Oak Park at #1 Valley View

Palmdale at #4 Sunny Hills

Agoura at#3 South Torrance

Garden Grove at Norte Vista OR Norte Vista at Los Amigos

DIVISION 4

Second round, Tuesday

Schurr 2, Bishop Amat 1

Da Vinci 2, Crescenta Valley 2 (Da Vinci advances on penalties, 4-3)

Riverside Poly 2, Arroyo Valley 0

Claremont 2, Los Osos 1

King 2, Bloomington 1

Montclair 2, Alta Loma 1

Saugus 2, Beaumont 1 (OT)

Citrus Hill 3, Carter 2

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Da Vinci at Schurr

Claremont at Riverside Poly

#3 King at Montclair

Saugus at #2 Citrus Hill

DIVISION 5

Second round, Tuesday

Great Oak 1, Chaffey 0

Quartz Hill 2, Ontario 1

St. Margaret’s 1, Cerritos Valley Christian 0

Artesia 3, Summit 0

La Quinta 2, South Hills 1

Second round, Wednesday

Crossroads at #1 Sierra Vista, 5 p.m.

Granite Hills at Oak Hills, 3 p.m. (suspended Tuesday due to ice; 1-1 at halftime)

Charter Oak at #2 Desert Mirage, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 Sierra Vista/Crossroads winner at Great Oak

St. Margaret’s at Quartz Hill

La Quinta at #3 Artesia

#2 Desert Mirage/Charter Oak winner at Oak Hills/Granite Hills winner

DIVISION 6

Second round, Tuesday

Temple City 2, Aquinas 1

Adelanto 3, Moreno Valley 2

Silverado 2, Burbank Burroughs 0

Palmdale Aerospace 3, Pasadena Marshall 2

Arroyo 0, Sierra Canyon 0 (Arroyo advances on penalties, 3-1)

Littlerock 1, Monrovia 0

Cate 1, Coachella Valley 0

Second round, Wednesday

Northview at Los Altos, time tba

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 Temple City at Adelanto

Palmdale Aerospace at Silverado

Los Altos/Northview winner at #3 Arroyo

Cate at Littlerock

DIVISION 7

Second round, Tuesday

Geffen 2, Walnut 0

Cerritos 2, Yeshiva 1 (OT)

Academy for Academic Excellence 4, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 3

Anaheim Fairmont Prep 2, de Toledo 1

Santa Rosa Academy 3, Milken 1

Cathedral City 3, Lennox Academy 0

Grace Brethren 3, Public Safety Academy 0

St. Anthony 3, CAMS 1

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Cerritos at #1 Geffen

Anaheim Fairmont Prep at Academy for Academic Excellence

Cathedral City at Santa Rosa Academy

Grace Brethren at St. Anthony

NOTES: Semifinals, Feb. 22. Championships, Feb. 26.

