High school soccer: Southern Section boys’ playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ SOCCER
DIVISION 1
Second round, Tuesday
Servite 4, West Torrance 1
Aliso Niguel 2, San Marcos 0
Huntington Beach 1, San Clemente 1 (Huntington Beach advances on penalties, 4-2)
JSerra 4, Loyola 0
Fullerton 3, Cathedral 2
Mira Costa 1, Long Beach Wilson 0
Second round, Wednesday
Corona Santiago vs. Godinez at Santa Ana Valley, 6 p.m. (completion of game susp. Tuesday in 44th minute due to lightning; score is 1-1)
#3 Santa Ana Valley v Villa Park, 7:15 p.m.
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m.
Godinez at #1 Servite OR #1 Servite at Corona Santiago
Aliso Niguel at #4 Huntington Beach
Villa Park at JSerra OR JSerra at#3 Santa Ana Valley
Fullerton at #2 Mira Costa
DIVISION 2
Second round, Tuesday
Moorpark 4, Paramount 1
Redondo 1, Channel Islands 0
Lynwood 2, Harvard-Westlake 0
Oxnard Pacifica 5, Tustin 0
Santa Ana 2, Calabasas 1
San Juan Hills 1, Hart 1 (San Juan Hills advances on penalties, 6-5)
Montebello 1, Saddleback 0
Salesian 3, Norwalk 0
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m.
Redondo at #1 Moorpark
Lynwood at Oxnard Pacifica
San Juan Hills at #3 Santa Ana
Salesian at Montebello
DIVISION 3
Second round, Tuesday
Valley View 2, Bell Gardens 0
Oak Park 2, Hesperia 2 (Oak Park advances on penalties, 3-1)
Palmdale 1, Valencia 1 (Palmdale advances on penalties, 5-4)
Sunny Hills 2, Garden Grove Santiago 0
South Torrance 3, Savanna 0
Agoura 4, Arlington 0
Norte Vista 1, Ayala 0
Second round, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Los Amigos at Garden Grove
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m.
Oak Park at #1 Valley View
Palmdale at #4 Sunny Hills
Agoura at#3 South Torrance
Garden Grove at Norte Vista OR Norte Vista at Los Amigos
DIVISION 4
Second round, Tuesday
Schurr 2, Bishop Amat 1
Da Vinci 2, Crescenta Valley 2 (Da Vinci advances on penalties, 4-3)
Riverside Poly 2, Arroyo Valley 0
Claremont 2, Los Osos 1
King 2, Bloomington 1
Montclair 2, Alta Loma 1
Saugus 2, Beaumont 1 (OT)
Citrus Hill 3, Carter 2
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m.
Da Vinci at Schurr
Claremont at Riverside Poly
#3 King at Montclair
Saugus at #2 Citrus Hill
DIVISION 5
Second round, Tuesday
Great Oak 1, Chaffey 0
Quartz Hill 2, Ontario 1
St. Margaret’s 1, Cerritos Valley Christian 0
Artesia 3, Summit 0
La Quinta 2, South Hills 1
Second round, Wednesday
Crossroads at #1 Sierra Vista, 5 p.m.
Granite Hills at Oak Hills, 3 p.m. (suspended Tuesday due to ice; 1-1 at halftime)
Charter Oak at #2 Desert Mirage, 5 p.m.
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m.
#1 Sierra Vista/Crossroads winner at Great Oak
St. Margaret’s at Quartz Hill
La Quinta at #3 Artesia
#2 Desert Mirage/Charter Oak winner at Oak Hills/Granite Hills winner
DIVISION 6
Second round, Tuesday
Temple City 2, Aquinas 1
Adelanto 3, Moreno Valley 2
Silverado 2, Burbank Burroughs 0
Palmdale Aerospace 3, Pasadena Marshall 2
Arroyo 0, Sierra Canyon 0 (Arroyo advances on penalties, 3-1)
Littlerock 1, Monrovia 0
Cate 1, Coachella Valley 0
Second round, Wednesday
Northview at Los Altos, time tba
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m.
#1 Temple City at Adelanto
Palmdale Aerospace at Silverado
Los Altos/Northview winner at #3 Arroyo
Cate at Littlerock
DIVISION 7
Second round, Tuesday
Geffen 2, Walnut 0
Cerritos 2, Yeshiva 1 (OT)
Academy for Academic Excellence 4, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 3
Anaheim Fairmont Prep 2, de Toledo 1
Santa Rosa Academy 3, Milken 1
Cathedral City 3, Lennox Academy 0
Grace Brethren 3, Public Safety Academy 0
St. Anthony 3, CAMS 1
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 or 5 p.m.
Cerritos at #1 Geffen
Anaheim Fairmont Prep at Academy for Academic Excellence
Cathedral City at Santa Rosa Academy
Grace Brethren at St. Anthony
NOTES: Semifinals, Feb. 22. Championships, Feb. 26.
