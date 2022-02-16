High school girls’ water polo: Southern Section semifinal results and championship pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ WATER POLO
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday
Newport Harbor 13, Foothill 3
Laguna Beach 10, Orange Lutheran 3
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Wednesday
Agoura 12, King 8
Corona del Mar 11, Harvard-Westlake 5
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Wednesday
Yucaipa 14, Glendora 3
Edison 8, San Juan Hills 7 (OT)
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Wednesday
Bonita 9, Peninsula 6
Woodbridge 8, Beckman 7
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Wednesday
El Segundo 13, Trabuco Hills 4
Oxnard 16, Cypress 12
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Wednesday
Corona Centennial 25, Ayala 9
JSerra 10, La Habra 5
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Wednesday
Marlborough 6, Westminster La Quinta 5
Chino Hills 12, Santa Ana 7
Championships, Saturday at Heritage Park (Irvine), times TBA
Open Division: #2 Laguna Beach vs. #1 Newport Harbor
Division 1: #1 Agoura vs. Corona del Mar
Division 2: #2 Edison vs. #1 Yucaipa
Division 3: Bonita vs. #2 Woodbridge
Division 4: #3 Oxnard vs. #1 El Segundo
Division 5: #1 Corona Centennial vs. #2 JSerra
Division 6: #2 Chino Hills vs. Marlborough
