Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school girls’ water polo: Southern Section semifinal results and championship pairings

-polo ball
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ WATER POLO

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Wednesday

Newport Harbor 13, Foothill 3

Advertisement

Laguna Beach 10, Orange Lutheran 3

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Wednesday

Agoura 12, King 8

Corona del Mar 11, Harvard-Westlake 5

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Wednesday

Yucaipa 14, Glendora 3

Edison 8, San Juan Hills 7 (OT)

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Wednesday

Bonita 9, Peninsula 6

Woodbridge 8, Beckman 7

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Wednesday

El Segundo 13, Trabuco Hills 4

Oxnard 16, Cypress 12

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Wednesday

Corona Centennial 25, Ayala 9

JSerra 10, La Habra 5

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Wednesday

Marlborough 6, Westminster La Quinta 5

Chino Hills 12, Santa Ana 7

Championships, Saturday at Heritage Park (Irvine), times TBA

Open Division: #2 Laguna Beach vs. #1 Newport Harbor

Division 1: #1 Agoura vs. Corona del Mar

Division 2: #2 Edison vs. #1 Yucaipa

Division 3: Bonita vs. #2 Woodbridge

Division 4: #3 Oxnard vs. #1 El Segundo

Division 5: #1 Corona Centennial vs. #2 JSerra

Division 6: #2 Chino Hills vs. Marlborough

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement