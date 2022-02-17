High school soccer: City girls’ soccer results and updated pairings
CITY GIRLS’ SOCCER
DIVISION I
Second round, Thursday
Cleveland 6, New West 0
Los Angeles CES 3, Bell 1
Granada Hills 4, North Hollywood 1
Huntington Park 1, Taft 0
Palisades 5, Chatsworth 1
Birmingham 2, Eagle Rock 0
San Pedro 2, Angelou 1
El Camino Real 6, Garfield 0
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.
#9 Los Angeles CES at #1 Cleveland
#5 Granada Hills at #4 Huntington Park
#6 Birmingham at #3 Palisades
#7 San Pedro at #2 El Camino Real
DIVISION II
Second round, Thursday
Fremont 3, Grant 1
#9 Carson at #8 Sylmar, score not reported
Granada Hills Kennedy 2, Hollywood 1
Verdugo Hills 5, Maywood CES 1
#14 South East at #3 Sherman Oaks CES, score not reported
Sun Valley Poly 3, Van Nuys 1
Wilmington Banning 4, San Fernando 3
Venice 4, Mendez 0
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.
#8 Sylmar/#9 Carson winner at #1 Fremont
#5 Granada Hills Kennedy at #4 Verdugo Hills
#3 Sherman Oaks CES/#14 South East winner vs. #6 Sun Valley Poly
#7 Wilmington Banning at #2 Venice
DIVISION III
Second round, Thursday
Canoga Park 3, Locke 1
Academia Avance 6, Los Angeles Kennedy 1
Legacy 1, Bright Star 0
Port of Los Angeles 10, Annenberg 0
Foshay 3, Arleta 0
South Gate 2, King/Drew 0
Animo Robinson 3, Los Angeles Wilson 0
Los Angeles Marshall 2, Santee 0
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.
#9 Academia Avance at #1 Canoga Park
#5 Legacy at #4 Port of Los Angeles
#6 South Gate at #3 Foshay
#7 Animo Robinson at #2 Los Angeles Marshall
DIVISION IV
Second round, Thursday
#17 Triumph at #1 Gardena, score not reported
Vaughn 2, Franklin 1 (OT)
Alliance Neuwirth 3, East Valley 0
Jefferson 3, Fairfax 2
Orthopaedic 3, Harbor Teacher 2
Sun Valley Magnet 3, Panorama 0
Animo De La Hoya 5, Valor 2
Aspire Ollin 7, Westchester 0
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.
#1 Gardena/#17 Triumph vs. #9 Vaughn
#12 Alliance Neuwirth at #4 Jefferson
#19 Orthopaedic at #11 Sun Valley Magnet
#7 Animo De La Hoya at #2 Aspire Ollin
DIVISION V
Second round, Thursday
North Valley Military 1, New Designs University Park 0
Roybal 2, Los Angeles 1
Lincoln 1, Reseda 0
University Prep Value 6, Collins 0
Middle College 3, Stern 0
Los Angeles Jordan 4, Animo Bunche 0
Girls Leadership 8, East College Prep 0
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#12 Alliance Marine at #5 Larchmont
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.
#8 Roybal at #1 North Valley Military
#5 Larchmont/#12 Alliance Marine winner at #4 Lincoln
#11 Middle College at #3 University Prep Value
#7 Los Angeles Jordan at #2 Girls Leadership
NOTES:
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m. Championships, Feb. 25 or 26 (Div. I at
neutral sites TBA; other games hosted by higher seeds).
