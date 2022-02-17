Advertisement
High School Sports

High school soccer: City girls’ soccer results and updated pairings

By Times staff
CITY GIRLS’ SOCCER

DIVISION I

Second round, Thursday

Cleveland 6, New West 0

Los Angeles CES 3, Bell 1

Granada Hills 4, North Hollywood 1

Huntington Park 1, Taft 0

Palisades 5, Chatsworth 1

Birmingham 2, Eagle Rock 0

San Pedro 2, Angelou 1

El Camino Real 6, Garfield 0

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.

#9 Los Angeles CES at #1 Cleveland

#5 Granada Hills at #4 Huntington Park

#6 Birmingham at #3 Palisades

#7 San Pedro at #2 El Camino Real

DIVISION II

Second round, Thursday

Fremont 3, Grant 1

#9 Carson at #8 Sylmar, score not reported

Granada Hills Kennedy 2, Hollywood 1

Verdugo Hills 5, Maywood CES 1

#14 South East at #3 Sherman Oaks CES, score not reported

Sun Valley Poly 3, Van Nuys 1

Wilmington Banning 4, San Fernando 3

Venice 4, Mendez 0

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.

#8 Sylmar/#9 Carson winner at #1 Fremont

#5 Granada Hills Kennedy at #4 Verdugo Hills

#3 Sherman Oaks CES/#14 South East winner vs. #6 Sun Valley Poly

#7 Wilmington Banning at #2 Venice

DIVISION III

Second round, Thursday

Canoga Park 3, Locke 1

Academia Avance 6, Los Angeles Kennedy 1

Legacy 1, Bright Star 0

Port of Los Angeles 10, Annenberg 0

Foshay 3, Arleta 0

South Gate 2, King/Drew 0

Animo Robinson 3, Los Angeles Wilson 0

Los Angeles Marshall 2, Santee 0

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.

#9 Academia Avance at #1 Canoga Park

#5 Legacy at #4 Port of Los Angeles

#6 South Gate at #3 Foshay

#7 Animo Robinson at #2 Los Angeles Marshall

DIVISION IV

Second round, Thursday

#17 Triumph at #1 Gardena, score not reported

Vaughn 2, Franklin 1 (OT)

Alliance Neuwirth 3, East Valley 0

Jefferson 3, Fairfax 2

Orthopaedic 3, Harbor Teacher 2

Sun Valley Magnet 3, Panorama 0

Animo De La Hoya 5, Valor 2

Aspire Ollin 7, Westchester 0

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.

#1 Gardena/#17 Triumph vs. #9 Vaughn

#12 Alliance Neuwirth at #4 Jefferson

#19 Orthopaedic at #11 Sun Valley Magnet

#7 Animo De La Hoya at #2 Aspire Ollin

DIVISION V

Second round, Thursday

North Valley Military 1, New Designs University Park 0

Roybal 2, Los Angeles 1

Lincoln 1, Reseda 0

University Prep Value 6, Collins 0

Middle College 3, Stern 0

Los Angeles Jordan 4, Animo Bunche 0

Girls Leadership 8, East College Prep 0

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#12 Alliance Marine at #5 Larchmont

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.

#8 Roybal at #1 North Valley Military

#5 Larchmont/#12 Alliance Marine winner at #4 Lincoln

#11 Middle College at #3 University Prep Value

#7 Los Angeles Jordan at #2 Girls Leadership

NOTES:

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m. Championships, Feb. 25 or 26 (Div. I at

neutral sites TBA; other games hosted by higher seeds).

