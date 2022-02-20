Orange Lutheran moves up to No. 1 in The Times’ top 25 baseball rankings

23. MATER DEI (1-0); USC-bound Ethan Hedges is a player to watch (NR)

20. SAN DIMAS (3-0); Matthew Romero struck out eight in opener (21)

18. AYALA (1-2); Sophomore Vinny Hudson has five hits (19)

16. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0); Dylan Lina is hitting and hitting (23)

14. TRABUCO HILLS (2-1); Bobby Gray showing off his power (13)

12. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (3-0); Early signs of being a top team (NR)

11. VILLA PARK (2-0); Geoff McArthur starts season four for eight (15)

9. HART (3-1); Pitching is better than expected (8)

6. NEWBURY PARK (4-0); Playing for Easton tourney title on Tuesday (11)

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (2-1); Bryce Rainer is 6 for 11 hitting (1)

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-0); Facing Yucaipa on Monday for PBA title (2)

This week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times .

