Orange Lutheran moves up to No. 1 in The Times’ top 25 baseball rankings
This week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week’s rank)
1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-0); Facing Yucaipa on Monday for PBA title (2)
2. YUCAIPA (3-0); Knocked off Harvard-Westlake (9)
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (2-1); Bryce Rainer is 6 for 11 hitting (1)
4. JSERRA (3-0); Hosts Harvard-Westlake on Monday (6)
5. SIERRA CANYON (4-0); Strong pitching early on (7)
6. NEWBURY PARK (4-0); Playing for Easton tourney title on Tuesday (11)
7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME; Christian Miranda hitting well (4)
8. CORONA (2-1); Catcher Josh Springer can’t be stopped (5)
9. HART (3-1); Pitching is better than expected (8)
10. SERVITE (2-0); A healthy Jarrod Hocking leads Friars (14)
11. VILLA PARK (2-0); Geoff McArthur starts season four for eight (15)
12. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (3-0); Early signs of being a top team (NR)
High school girls’ water polo: Southern California regional playoff pairings
13. RIVERSIDE KING (1-1); 1-0 loss to Arlington (10)
14. TRABUCO HILLS (2-1); Bobby Gray showing off his power (13)
15. MARANATHA (3-1); Lost to Bonita (16)
16. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0); Dylan Lina is hitting and hitting (23)
17. FOOTHILL (1-2); Losses to Harvard-Westlake, JSerra (18)
18. AYALA (1-2); Sophomore Vinny Hudson has five hits (19)
19. SANTA MARGARITA (0-0); Open season Monday vs. Gahr (20)
20. SAN DIMAS (3-0); Matthew Romero struck out eight in opener (21)
21. EL DORADO (2-1); Pitching looks solid (22)
22. BISHOP ALEMANY (2-1); Warriors can hit (NR)
23. MATER DEI (1-0); USC-bound Ethan Hedges is a player to watch (NR)
24. CYPRESS (2-2); Lots of young talent (12)
25. ARCADIA (3-0); Impressive start for P Ian Hoffstetter (NR)
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.