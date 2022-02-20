Advertisement
Orange Lutheran moves up to No. 1 in The Times’ top 25 baseball rankings

Pitcher Louis Rodriguez of Orange Lutheran.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
This week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week’s rank)

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-0); Facing Yucaipa on Monday for PBA title (2)

2. YUCAIPA (3-0); Knocked off Harvard-Westlake (9)

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (2-1); Bryce Rainer is 6 for 11 hitting (1)

4. JSERRA (3-0); Hosts Harvard-Westlake on Monday (6)

5. SIERRA CANYON (4-0); Strong pitching early on (7)

6. NEWBURY PARK (4-0); Playing for Easton tourney title on Tuesday (11)

7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME; Christian Miranda hitting well (4)

8. CORONA (2-1); Catcher Josh Springer can’t be stopped (5)

9. HART (3-1); Pitching is better than expected (8)

10. SERVITE (2-0); A healthy Jarrod Hocking leads Friars (14)

11. VILLA PARK (2-0); Geoff McArthur starts season four for eight (15)

12. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (3-0); Early signs of being a top team (NR)

13. RIVERSIDE KING (1-1); 1-0 loss to Arlington (10)

14. TRABUCO HILLS (2-1); Bobby Gray showing off his power (13)

15. MARANATHA (3-1); Lost to Bonita (16)

16. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0); Dylan Lina is hitting and hitting (23)

17. FOOTHILL (1-2); Losses to Harvard-Westlake, JSerra (18)

18. AYALA (1-2); Sophomore Vinny Hudson has five hits (19)

19. SANTA MARGARITA (0-0); Open season Monday vs. Gahr (20)

20. SAN DIMAS (3-0); Matthew Romero struck out eight in opener (21)

21. EL DORADO (2-1); Pitching looks solid (22)

22. BISHOP ALEMANY (2-1); Warriors can hit (NR)

23. MATER DEI (1-0); USC-bound Ethan Hedges is a player to watch (NR)

24. CYPRESS (2-2); Lots of young talent (12)

25. ARCADIA (3-0); Impressive start for P Ian Hoffstetter (NR)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

