High school basketball: City and Southern Section championship results

By Times staff
CITY BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday

Boys’ Division I: Grant 53, Westchester 48

Girls’ Open Division: Birmingham 51, Westchester 46

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday

Open Division: Corona Centennial 68, Harvard-Westlake 48

Division 1: St. Bernard 71, JSerra 59

Division 2AA: Village Christian 78, Long Beach Poly 69

Division 2A: San Juan Hills 59, La Mirada 49

Division 3AA: Rancho Cucamonga 67, Rancho Verde 66

Division 3A: Bishop Diego 54, Dana Hills 52

Division 4AA: Garden Grove 54, Fullerton 50

Division 4A: Western 65, Dos Pueblos 49

Division 5AA: Villanova Prep 75, Chaffey 69 (OT)

Division 5A: Fontana 67, Riverside Prep 50

