High school basketball: City and Southern Section championship results
CITY BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Boys’ Division I: Grant 53, Westchester 48
Girls’ Open Division: Birmingham 51, Westchester 46
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Open Division: Corona Centennial 68, Harvard-Westlake 48
Division 1: St. Bernard 71, JSerra 59
Division 2AA: Village Christian 78, Long Beach Poly 69
Division 2A: San Juan Hills 59, La Mirada 49
Division 3AA: Rancho Cucamonga 67, Rancho Verde 66
Division 3A: Bishop Diego 54, Dana Hills 52
Division 4AA: Garden Grove 54, Fullerton 50
Division 4A: Western 65, Dos Pueblos 49
Division 5AA: Villanova Prep 75, Chaffey 69 (OT)
Division 5A: Fontana 67, Riverside Prep 50
