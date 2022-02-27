High school soccer: Southern California regional playoff pairings

NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, 5 p.m. at higher seeds.

NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, 5 p.m. at higher seeds.

#6 Sherman Oaks CES vs. #3 Geffen at UCLA

#6 Panorama at #3 Sunny Hills at Buena Park

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.