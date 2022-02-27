Advertisement
High School Sports

High school soccer: Southern California regional playoff pairings

Soccer balls lined up in a row.
(Associated Press)
By Times staff
BOYS’ SOCCER

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

#8 Coronado at #1 Servite

#5 Mira Costa at #4 South East

#6 Huntington Beach at #3 Escondido San Pasqual

#7 Birmingham at #2 JSerra

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m. unless noted

#1 Redondo, bye

#5 Montebello at #4 San Diego Del Norte, 7 p.m.

#6 Oxnard Pacifica at #3 Visalia Redwood

#7 San Juan Hills at #2 San Diego Torrey Pines

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m. unless noted

#1 San Diego Parker, bye

#5 Valley View at #4 Norte Vista, 3 p.m.

#6 Panorama at #3 Sunny Hills at Buena Park

#7 South Torrance at #2 Bakersfield Garces

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m. unless noted

#8 King/Drew at #1 Montclair

#5 Da Vinci at #4 Porterville Granite Hills

#6 Artesia at #3 San Diego Crawford

#7 Quartz Hill at #2 Spring Valley Steele Canyon, 6 p.m.

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

#8 Imperial at #1 Los Altos

#5 Grace Brethren at #4 Venice

#6 Sherman Oaks CES vs. #3 Geffen at UCLA

#7 Mammoth at #2 Temple City

NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, 5 p.m. at higher seeds.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

#1 Temecula Valley, bye

#5 Cleveland at #4 Los Alamitos

#6 Villa Park at #3 San Diego County San Marcos

#7 San Diego Point Loma at #2 Corona Santiago

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m. unless noted

#1 Redondo, bye

#5 Hart at #4 San Diego Del Norte, 4:30 p.m.

#6 El Camino Real at #3 Los Osos

#7 San Diego Torrey Pines at #2 Oaks Christian

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

#1 El Segundo, bye

#5 Escondido San Pasqual at #4 Portola

#6 Sonora at #3 Carlsbad Sage Creek

#7 Venice at #2 West Torrance

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m. unless noted

#8 Chula Vista Learning Community at #1 Lakewood St. Joseph, 3 p.m.

#5 South Gate at #4 Bakersfield Christian

#6 Animo De La Hoya vs. #3 Pasadena Marshall, site TBD

#7 Hemet at #2 Sierra Canyon

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m. unless noted

#1 Webb, bye

#5 Girls Leadership at #4 Spring Valley Mount Miguel

#6 Bakersfield North at #3 Bishop Diego, 3 p.m.

#7 Geffen at #2 Arrowhead Christian, 3 p.m.

NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, 5 p.m. at higher seeds.

High School Sports

