High school soccer: Southern California regional playoff pairings
BOYS’ SOCCER
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#8 Coronado at #1 Servite
#5 Mira Costa at #4 South East
#6 Huntington Beach at #3 Escondido San Pasqual
#7 Birmingham at #2 JSerra
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m. unless noted
#1 Redondo, bye
#5 Montebello at #4 San Diego Del Norte, 7 p.m.
#6 Oxnard Pacifica at #3 Visalia Redwood
#7 San Juan Hills at #2 San Diego Torrey Pines
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m. unless noted
#1 San Diego Parker, bye
#5 Valley View at #4 Norte Vista, 3 p.m.
#6 Panorama at #3 Sunny Hills at Buena Park
#7 South Torrance at #2 Bakersfield Garces
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m. unless noted
#8 King/Drew at #1 Montclair
#5 Da Vinci at #4 Porterville Granite Hills
#6 Artesia at #3 San Diego Crawford
#7 Quartz Hill at #2 Spring Valley Steele Canyon, 6 p.m.
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#8 Imperial at #1 Los Altos
#5 Grace Brethren at #4 Venice
#6 Sherman Oaks CES vs. #3 Geffen at UCLA
#7 Mammoth at #2 Temple City
NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, 5 p.m. at higher seeds.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#1 Temecula Valley, bye
#5 Cleveland at #4 Los Alamitos
#6 Villa Park at #3 San Diego County San Marcos
#7 San Diego Point Loma at #2 Corona Santiago
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m. unless noted
#1 Redondo, bye
#5 Hart at #4 San Diego Del Norte, 4:30 p.m.
#6 El Camino Real at #3 Los Osos
#7 San Diego Torrey Pines at #2 Oaks Christian
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#1 El Segundo, bye
#5 Escondido San Pasqual at #4 Portola
#6 Sonora at #3 Carlsbad Sage Creek
#7 Venice at #2 West Torrance
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m. unless noted
#8 Chula Vista Learning Community at #1 Lakewood St. Joseph, 3 p.m.
#5 South Gate at #4 Bakersfield Christian
#6 Animo De La Hoya vs. #3 Pasadena Marshall, site TBD
#7 Hemet at #2 Sierra Canyon
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m. unless noted
#1 Webb, bye
#5 Girls Leadership at #4 Spring Valley Mount Miguel
#6 Bakersfield North at #3 Bishop Diego, 3 p.m.
#7 Geffen at #2 Arrowhead Christian, 3 p.m.
NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, 5 p.m. at higher seeds.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.