Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Monday’s scores

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - JUNE 05: Baseballs are seen on the backyard dirt around a home plate.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
Share

BASEBALL

Canoga Park 11, Panorama 0

Corona 2, Eastvale Roosevelt 0

Corona Centennial 3, King 1

Advertisement

Da Vinci 9, Lennox Academy 1

Don Lugo 6, Chaffey 0

Downey 4, Lynwood 2

Edison 2, Katella 0

Hesperia Christian 10, Rosamond 5

Moreno Valley 7, Jurupa Valley 2

Newbury Park 7, El Camino Real 2

Nordhoff 10, Villanova Prep 7

Pasadena 10, Verdugo Hills 1

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Redlands East Valley 5

Rancho Mirage 2, Xavier Prep 1

Shadow Hills 1, Palm Springs 0

Sylmar 10, San Fernando 1

Torrance 17, Narbonne 1

Westlake 4, St. Bonaventure 0

SOFTBALL

Boron 9, Excelsior 0

Burbank Providence 8, Flintridge Sacred Heart 6

Chaminade 7, Calabasas 5

Chino Hills 9, Glendora 6

Etiwanda 11, Sultana 4

Immaculate Heart 9, Marymount 7

Lincoln 12, Torres 0

Mary Star 3, Culver City 2

Millikan 4, Long Beach Wilson 3

North Torrance 15, Lawndale 3

Northview 12, Rowland 4

Orthopaedic 21, Manual Arts 4

Patriot 3, Riverside North 0

Redlands East Valley 1, San Jacinto 0

Royal 5, Moorpark 4

San Fernando 21, Sylmar 2

Santa Maria Orcutt Academy 11, Coast Union 1

Segerstrom 10, Brea Olinda 0

Shadow Hills 13, Palm Springs 1

Sherman Oaks CES 30, Sun Valley Magnet 14

South Hills 11, West Covina 1

Sun Valley Poly 18, Northridge 2

Taft 13, North Hollywood 3

Van Nuys 24, Reseda 14

Vasquez 13, West Ranch 12

Walnut 8, Bonita 1

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement