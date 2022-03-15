High school baseball and softball: Monday’s scores
BASEBALL
Canoga Park 11, Panorama 0
Corona 2, Eastvale Roosevelt 0
Corona Centennial 3, King 1
Da Vinci 9, Lennox Academy 1
Don Lugo 6, Chaffey 0
Downey 4, Lynwood 2
Edison 2, Katella 0
Hesperia Christian 10, Rosamond 5
Moreno Valley 7, Jurupa Valley 2
Newbury Park 7, El Camino Real 2
Nordhoff 10, Villanova Prep 7
Pasadena 10, Verdugo Hills 1
Rancho Cucamonga 6, Redlands East Valley 5
Rancho Mirage 2, Xavier Prep 1
Shadow Hills 1, Palm Springs 0
Sylmar 10, San Fernando 1
Torrance 17, Narbonne 1
Westlake 4, St. Bonaventure 0
SOFTBALL
Boron 9, Excelsior 0
Burbank Providence 8, Flintridge Sacred Heart 6
Chaminade 7, Calabasas 5
Chino Hills 9, Glendora 6
Etiwanda 11, Sultana 4
Immaculate Heart 9, Marymount 7
Lincoln 12, Torres 0
Mary Star 3, Culver City 2
Millikan 4, Long Beach Wilson 3
North Torrance 15, Lawndale 3
Northview 12, Rowland 4
Orthopaedic 21, Manual Arts 4
Patriot 3, Riverside North 0
Redlands East Valley 1, San Jacinto 0
Royal 5, Moorpark 4
San Fernando 21, Sylmar 2
Santa Maria Orcutt Academy 11, Coast Union 1
Segerstrom 10, Brea Olinda 0
Shadow Hills 13, Palm Springs 1
Sherman Oaks CES 30, Sun Valley Magnet 14
South Hills 11, West Covina 1
Sun Valley Poly 18, Northridge 2
Taft 13, North Hollywood 3
Van Nuys 24, Reseda 14
Vasquez 13, West Ranch 12
Walnut 8, Bonita 1
