High school baseball and softball: Friday’s scores
BASEBALL
Animo Leadership 7, Hawthorne 5
Big Bear 19, United Christian 1
Bolsa Grande 2, Garden Grove Santiago 1
Castaic 8, Valencia 5
Cerritos Valley Christian 10, Heritage Christian 0
Clovis Buchanan 3, Capistrano Valley 0
Cornerstone Christian 4, Rancho Christian 1
Corona 6, Eastvale Roosevelt 1
Costa Mesa 11, Estancia 0
Culver City 2, Redondo 1
Dos Pueblos 4, Visalia Central Valley Christian 0
Flintridge Prep 12, Pasadena Poly2
Hart 14, Golden Valley 3
Heritage 9, Orange Vista 0
Huntington Beach 3, Edison 1
Irvine 6, Woodbridge 4
Katella 6, Sunny Hills 2
King 3, Corona Centennial 2
Knight 14, Palmdale 2
La Mirada 10, Norwalk 3
Laguna Beach 2, Newport Harbor 1
Loara 8, Westminster La Quinta 3
Long Beach Wilson 14, Long Beach Cabrillo 4
Los Alamitos 6, Fountain Valley 2
Los Amigos 8, Rancho Alamitos 0
Los Angeles Marshall 17, Savanna 6
Millikan 13, Long Beach Jordan 1
Mira Costa 9, Peninsula 7
Mission Viejo 13, Etiwanda 8
Montebello 12, Alhambra 6
Mountain View 10, Rosemead 0
Northview 12, West Covina 1
Northwood 7, Laguna Hills 2
Orange Lutheran 5, Servite 3
Paloma Valley 9, Riverside Poly 3
Pomona 13, La Puente 0
Quartz Hill 6, Lancaster 3
Ridgecrest Burroughs 11, Hesperia 5
Rio Hondo Prep 19, Santa Clara 13
Riverside Notre Dame 16, Vista del Lago 0
Riverside Prep 16, Silver Valley 0
Salesian 5, Bishop Montgomery 4
San Dimas 12, Charter Oak 2
San Marino 1, Temple City 0
Santa Barbara 8, Rio Mesa 0
Santa Fe 5, El Rancho 3
Santa Paula 15, Hueneme 3
Schurr 21, Bell Gardens 2
Serrano 11, Apple Valley 1
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 5, Crespi 0
Sierra Canyon 10, Crossroads 0
St. John Bosco 2, Mater Dei 1
St. Monica 1, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 0
Sultana 6, Oak Hills 5
Sun Valley Magnet 10, Middle College 8
Sun Valley Poly 4, Verdugo Hills 3
Temescal Canyon 7, Riverside North 2
Torres 10, Lincoln 5
Tranquillity 20, Shandon 10
Upland 6, La Sierra 5
Villa Park 7, El Dorado 0
Walnut 3, Montclair 0
Whittier Christian 8, Anaheim 4
Windward 5, Brentwood 2
Yorba Linda 5, Esperanza 4
SOFTBALL
Alverno 10, Pasadena Poly 0
Arleta 2, North Hollywood 0
Arroyo 2, South El Monte 1
Artesia 13, Oxford Academy 0
Beaumont 1, Rancho Cucamonga 0
Big Bear 17, United Christian 3
Bright Star 23, Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise 1
Capistrano Valley Christian 18, Laguna Beach 0
Cornerstone Christian 17, Crossroads Christian 9
Covina 11, Northview 6
Culver City 5, Redondo 2
Desert Hot Springs 14, Desert Mirage 3
Eastvale Roosevelt 7, King 1
Esperanza 3, Yorba Linda 2
Fairfax 7, Taft 2
Heritage 7, Redlands East Valley 2
La Sierra 17, Indian Springs 0
Lancaster Desert Christian 9, Cobalt 3
Los Alamitos 9, Sunny Hills 3
Manual Arts 25, Los Angeles 6
Mayfield 12, Chadwick 0
Oaks Christian 14, El Camino Real 0
Orange Vista 14, Colton 3
Pioneer 12, Glenn 11
Rio Hondo Prep 5, Providence 3
Riverside Poly 8, Redlands 3
San Jacinto 6, Paloma Valley 3
Santa Clara 15, Bishop Diego 7
Segerstrom 11, Westminster 1
South Torrance 28, Lawndale 0
Sun Valley Poly 3, Verdugo Hills 2
Temescal Canyon 12, Rancho Verde 2
Temple City 6, San Marino 0
Triumph 20, Fulton 1
Tulare Western 5, Vasquez 3
University Prep Value 22, Central City Value 9
Vasquez 7, Bakersfield 2
Walnut 5, Los Altos 3
Whittier Christian 2, Heritage Christian 1
