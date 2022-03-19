Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Friday’s scores

Baseballs are scattered in the dirt around home plate.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

Animo Leadership 7, Hawthorne 5

Big Bear 19, United Christian 1

Bolsa Grande 2, Garden Grove Santiago 1

Castaic 8, Valencia 5

Cerritos Valley Christian 10, Heritage Christian 0

Clovis Buchanan 3, Capistrano Valley 0

Cornerstone Christian 4, Rancho Christian 1

Corona 6, Eastvale Roosevelt 1

Costa Mesa 11, Estancia 0

Culver City 2, Redondo 1

Dos Pueblos 4, Visalia Central Valley Christian 0

Flintridge Prep 12, Pasadena Poly2

Hart 14, Golden Valley 3

Heritage 9, Orange Vista 0

Huntington Beach 3, Edison 1

Irvine 6, Woodbridge 4

Katella 6, Sunny Hills 2

King 3, Corona Centennial 2

Knight 14, Palmdale 2

La Mirada 10, Norwalk 3

Laguna Beach 2, Newport Harbor 1

Loara 8, Westminster La Quinta 3

Long Beach Wilson 14, Long Beach Cabrillo 4

Los Alamitos 6, Fountain Valley 2

Los Amigos 8, Rancho Alamitos 0

Los Angeles Marshall 17, Savanna 6

Millikan 13, Long Beach Jordan 1

Mira Costa 9, Peninsula 7

Mission Viejo 13, Etiwanda 8

Montebello 12, Alhambra 6

Mountain View 10, Rosemead 0

Northview 12, West Covina 1

Northwood 7, Laguna Hills 2

Orange Lutheran 5, Servite 3

Paloma Valley 9, Riverside Poly 3

Pomona 13, La Puente 0

Quartz Hill 6, Lancaster 3

Ridgecrest Burroughs 11, Hesperia 5

Rio Hondo Prep 19, Santa Clara 13

Riverside Notre Dame 16, Vista del Lago 0

Riverside Prep 16, Silver Valley 0

Salesian 5, Bishop Montgomery 4

San Dimas 12, Charter Oak 2

San Marino 1, Temple City 0

Santa Barbara 8, Rio Mesa 0

Santa Fe 5, El Rancho 3

Santa Paula 15, Hueneme 3

Schurr 21, Bell Gardens 2

Serrano 11, Apple Valley 1

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 5, Crespi 0

Sierra Canyon 10, Crossroads 0

St. John Bosco 2, Mater Dei 1

St. Monica 1, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 0

Sultana 6, Oak Hills 5

Sun Valley Magnet 10, Middle College 8

Sun Valley Poly 4, Verdugo Hills 3

Temescal Canyon 7, Riverside North 2

Torres 10, Lincoln 5

Tranquillity 20, Shandon 10

Upland 6, La Sierra 5

Villa Park 7, El Dorado 0

Walnut 3, Montclair 0

Whittier Christian 8, Anaheim 4

Windward 5, Brentwood 2

Yorba Linda 5, Esperanza 4

SOFTBALL

Alverno 10, Pasadena Poly 0

Arleta 2, North Hollywood 0

Arroyo 2, South El Monte 1

Artesia 13, Oxford Academy 0

Beaumont 1, Rancho Cucamonga 0

Big Bear 17, United Christian 3

Bright Star 23, Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise 1

Capistrano Valley Christian 18, Laguna Beach 0

Cornerstone Christian 17, Crossroads Christian 9

Covina 11, Northview 6

Culver City 5, Redondo 2

Desert Hot Springs 14, Desert Mirage 3

Eastvale Roosevelt 7, King 1

Esperanza 3, Yorba Linda 2

Fairfax 7, Taft 2

Heritage 7, Redlands East Valley 2

La Sierra 17, Indian Springs 0

Lancaster Desert Christian 9, Cobalt 3

Los Alamitos 9, Sunny Hills 3

Manual Arts 25, Los Angeles 6

Mayfield 12, Chadwick 0

Oaks Christian 14, El Camino Real 0

Orange Vista 14, Colton 3

Pioneer 12, Glenn 11

Rio Hondo Prep 5, Providence 3

Riverside Poly 8, Redlands 3

San Jacinto 6, Paloma Valley 3

Santa Clara 15, Bishop Diego 7

Segerstrom 11, Westminster 1

South Torrance 28, Lawndale 0

Sun Valley Poly 3, Verdugo Hills 2

Temescal Canyon 12, Rancho Verde 2

Temple City 6, San Marino 0

Triumph 20, Fulton 1

Tulare Western 5, Vasquez 3

University Prep Value 22, Central City Value 9

Vasquez 7, Bakersfield 2

Walnut 5, Los Altos 3

Whittier Christian 2, Heritage Christian 1

