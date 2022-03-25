Advertisement
High School Sports

Surging Villa Park improves to 12-1 with eight-inning win over Foothill

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Burt Call used to win championships at Santa Ana Mater Dei. Now he has Villa Park’s baseball program surging with a 12-1 record after a 7-5, eight-inning win over Foothill on Friday night.

A three-run eighth was key for the Spartans after Foothill scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single from Austin Overn. Jack Burke had a two-run single. Tyler Gordon finished with three hits and Burke and Geoff McArthur each had two RBIs. Brady Schrank had a home run and double for Foothill.

Servite 3, Santa Margarita 2: The Friars completed a three-game Trinity League sweep of previously unbeaten Santa Margarita. Freshman Miles Scott had a two-run single. Chris Grothues and Colin Galvin combined on a two-hitter.

JSerra 8, St. John Bosco 1: Andrew Lamb went two for three with three RBIs for the Lions. JJ Hollis threw a complete game with six strikeouts.

Loyola 7, St. Francis 6: Luca DiPaola went three for three and Jackson Shea had a three-run home run for Loyola. Holden Deitch and Jordan Lewallen had three hits apiece for St. Francis.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 10, Chaminade 1: Jackson Frankovich went three for three with two RBIs and a home run in the Mission League victory. Dean West and Anthony Reveles each had three RBIs for Notre Dame.

Harvard-Westlake 6, Crespi 3: Bryce Rainer, Marty Kaplan and Jacob Galloway each had two hits for the Wolverines.

Culver City 2, Mira Costa 1: Alonso Reyes struck out five and walked none in a complete game for Culver City.

Corona Santiago 2, Corona 1: The Sharks completed a two-game sweep of Corona with more outstanding pitching.

Oaks Christian 4, Newbury Park 1: Freshman Ty Hanley threw a complete game, helping the Lions improve to 3-0 in the Marmonte League. He struck out four and walked none. Elijah Clayton had two hits and two RBIs.

Trabuco Hills 9, Aliso Niguel 1: Will Burns finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Corona del Mar 4, Laguna Beach 1: Jack Salmon and Van Sidebotham each hit home runs for Corona del Mar.

Huntington Beach 4, Fountain Valley 2: Brian Trujillo contributed two hits and three RBIs.

Agoura 5, Westlake 0: Jameson Johnstone threw the shutout.

Hart 10, Saugus 6: Matt Quintanar and Reagan Meyer contributed three hits each.

Birmingham 8, Moorpark 6: The Patriots improved to 10-3. Gavin Taylor went four for four with three RBIs.

Yucaipa 15, Redlands East Valley 6: Jacob Reimer went four for four with three home runs and six RBIs. He’s committed to Washington.

Softball

Orange Lutheran 4, JSerra 0: Brianne Weiss struck out nine and walked one while throwing a four-hitter for the Lancers. Tessa Jerue homered for Orange Lutheran. Emi Todoroki had three hits.

Villa Park 3, Chino Hills 1: Sydney Somerndike struck out seven, walked none and threw a four-hitter for the top-ranked Spartans.

