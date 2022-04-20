Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school lacrosse: City boys’ and girls’ playoffs

Lacrosse equipment on the sideline of a field.
(Associated Press)
By Times staff
Share

BOYS’ LACROSSE

CITY

Quarterfinal, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#5 North Valley Military at #4 Los Angeles University

Semifinals, Monday

University/North Valley Military winner at #1 Palisades, 7 p.m.

#3 Birmingham at #2 El Camino Real, 5 p.m.

Notes: Championship, Apr. 28

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

CITY

Quarterfinals

#5 Girls Leadership at #4 North Valley Military, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#6 Los Angeles University at #3 Birmingham, Friday, 2:30 p.m.

Semifinals, Monday

North Valley Military/Girls Leadership winner at #1 El Camino Real

Birmingham/University winner at #2 Palisades

Notes: Championship, Apr. 27

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement