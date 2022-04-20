High school lacrosse: City boys’ and girls’ playoffs
BOYS’ LACROSSE
CITY
Quarterfinal, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#5 North Valley Military at #4 Los Angeles University
Semifinals, Monday
University/North Valley Military winner at #1 Palisades, 7 p.m.
#3 Birmingham at #2 El Camino Real, 5 p.m.
Notes: Championship, Apr. 28
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
CITY
Quarterfinals
#5 Girls Leadership at #4 North Valley Military, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#6 Los Angeles University at #3 Birmingham, Friday, 2:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Monday
North Valley Military/Girls Leadership winner at #1 El Camino Real
Birmingham/University winner at #2 Palisades
Notes: Championship, Apr. 27
