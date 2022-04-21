Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Wednesday’s scores

Softball in glove
(weixx / stock.adobe.com)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

Agoura 7, St. Bonaventure 5

Aliso Niguel 2, San Juan Hills 1

Anaheim 6, Western 0

Apple Valley 3, Hesperia 2

Bishop Amat 10, Xavier Prep 0

Cajon 3, Redlands East Valley 2

Calabasas 12, St. Francis 1

California 4, La Serna 3

Camino Nuevo 17, Central City Value 16

Canoga Park 10, Reseda 0

Capistrano Valley 5, Tesoro 2

Capistrano Valley Christian 11, Temecula Valley 9

Castaic 7, Saugus 6

Charter Oak 6, Diamond Ranch 2

Citrus Valley 12, Redlands 7

Cornerstone Christian 5, Liberty 1

Corona 9, Mater Dei 4 (9)

Corona Centennial 8, Eastvale Roosevelt 6

Corona del Mar 13, Laguna Beach 2

Crossroads 1, Windward 0

Cypress 4, Garden Grove Pacifica 3

Etiwanda 7, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Foothill 6, San Dimas 0

Fremont 12, Dorsey 0

Gladstone 7, Duarte 2

Harbor Teacher 5, Rolling Hills Prep 3

JSerra 12, San Diego St. Augustine 5

Knight 12, Littlerock 2

La Puente 6, Ganesha 5

Los Altos 8, El Rancho 1

Loyola 4, Millikan 1

Magnolia 3, Santa Ana Valley 2

Mira Costa 2, Santa Monica 1

Moreno Valley 15, Rancho Verde 0

Narbonne 11, Cerritos 2

Nordhoff 12, Fillmore 3

Northview 8, Covina 1

Orange Lutheran 4, La Mirada 2

Paloma Valley 11, Canyon Springs 3

Pioneer Valley 8, Bishop Montgomery 1

Port of Los Angeles 28, Locke 3

Quartz Hill 14, Eastside 4

Ridgecrest Burroughs 6, Oak Hills 0

Riverside Notre Dame 1, Elsinore 0

Santa Fe 4, Whittier 3

Serrano 4, Sultana 3

Servite 4, Yucaipa 1

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 5, San Diego Point Loma 0

Sierra Canyon 3, King 0

Sonora 5, Sunny Hills 1

St. John Bosco 3, Santa Margarita 1

St. Paul 7, Salesian 1

Torrance 1, West Torrance 0

Troy 6, Fullerton 1

Tustin 5, Crean Lutheran 0

Valley Arts/Sciences 24, Sherman Oaks CES 1

Verdugo Hills 10, Arleta 2

Villa Park 7, Huntington Beach 2

West Covina 13, Pomona 0

West Ranch 11, Golden Valley 3

Wilmington Banning 6, St. Anthony 2

SOFTBALL

Arleta 6, North Hollywood 2

Beaumont 11, Redlands 0

Beckman 7, Woodbridge 4

Bravo 13, Marquez 0

Burbank Providence 7, Grace Brethren 3

Chino 7, Chaffey 2

Chino Hills 7, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Citrus Valley 8, Redlands East Valley 7

Cobalt 11,Excelsior 0

Costa Mesa 17, Orange 7

Culver City 13, Mira Costa 2

Diamond Bar 12, Hacienda Heights Wilson 2

Dymally 16, Los Angeles Jordan 9

Eastvale Roosevelt 8, King 7

Edison 5, Marina 3

Fountain Valley 25, Corona del Mar 1

Huntington Beach 5, Los Alamitos 3

La Puente 20, Bassett 3

Legacy 12, Los Angeles Roosevelt 9

Manual Arts 18, Los Angeles 8

Norco 17, Corona 0

North Torrance 8, South Torrance 2

Ocean View 7, Godinez 4

Orange Vista 6, Elsinore 2

Redondo 13, Palos Verdes 3

Ridgecrest Burroughs 17, Hesperia 5

San Fernando 18, Canoga Park 0

Santa Monica 15, Peninsula 1

Saugus 10, Canyon Country Canyon 0

Segerstrom 6, Garden Grove 0

Serrano 9, Apple Valley 3

Sierra Canyon 17, Chatsworth 2

Smidt Tech 15, Triumph 8

South Hills 7, Walnut 2

Sultana 13, Oak Hills 9

Sun Valley Poly 13, Verdugo Hills 0

Sylmar 17, Van Nuys 5

Temescal Canyon 21, Moreno Valley 0

Torrance 8, El Segundo 6

Valley View 15, Paloma Valley 2

Warren 13, Mayfair 1

West Torrance 15, Lawndale 0

Yucaipa 5, Cajon 0

