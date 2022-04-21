High school baseball and softball: Wednesday’s scores
BASEBALL
Agoura 7, St. Bonaventure 5
Aliso Niguel 2, San Juan Hills 1
Anaheim 6, Western 0
Apple Valley 3, Hesperia 2
Bishop Amat 10, Xavier Prep 0
Cajon 3, Redlands East Valley 2
Calabasas 12, St. Francis 1
California 4, La Serna 3
Camino Nuevo 17, Central City Value 16
Canoga Park 10, Reseda 0
Capistrano Valley 5, Tesoro 2
Capistrano Valley Christian 11, Temecula Valley 9
Castaic 7, Saugus 6
Charter Oak 6, Diamond Ranch 2
Citrus Valley 12, Redlands 7
Cornerstone Christian 5, Liberty 1
Corona 9, Mater Dei 4 (9)
Corona Centennial 8, Eastvale Roosevelt 6
Corona del Mar 13, Laguna Beach 2
Crossroads 1, Windward 0
Cypress 4, Garden Grove Pacifica 3
Etiwanda 7, Rancho Cucamonga 1
Foothill 6, San Dimas 0
Fremont 12, Dorsey 0
Gladstone 7, Duarte 2
Harbor Teacher 5, Rolling Hills Prep 3
JSerra 12, San Diego St. Augustine 5
Knight 12, Littlerock 2
La Puente 6, Ganesha 5
Los Altos 8, El Rancho 1
Loyola 4, Millikan 1
Magnolia 3, Santa Ana Valley 2
Mira Costa 2, Santa Monica 1
Moreno Valley 15, Rancho Verde 0
Narbonne 11, Cerritos 2
Nordhoff 12, Fillmore 3
Northview 8, Covina 1
Orange Lutheran 4, La Mirada 2
Paloma Valley 11, Canyon Springs 3
Pioneer Valley 8, Bishop Montgomery 1
Port of Los Angeles 28, Locke 3
Quartz Hill 14, Eastside 4
Ridgecrest Burroughs 6, Oak Hills 0
Riverside Notre Dame 1, Elsinore 0
Santa Fe 4, Whittier 3
Serrano 4, Sultana 3
Servite 4, Yucaipa 1
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 5, San Diego Point Loma 0
Sierra Canyon 3, King 0
Sonora 5, Sunny Hills 1
St. John Bosco 3, Santa Margarita 1
St. Paul 7, Salesian 1
Torrance 1, West Torrance 0
Troy 6, Fullerton 1
Tustin 5, Crean Lutheran 0
Valley Arts/Sciences 24, Sherman Oaks CES 1
Verdugo Hills 10, Arleta 2
Villa Park 7, Huntington Beach 2
West Covina 13, Pomona 0
West Ranch 11, Golden Valley 3
Wilmington Banning 6, St. Anthony 2
SOFTBALL
Arleta 6, North Hollywood 2
Beaumont 11, Redlands 0
Beckman 7, Woodbridge 4
Bravo 13, Marquez 0
Burbank Providence 7, Grace Brethren 3
Chino 7, Chaffey 2
Chino Hills 7, Rancho Cucamonga 2
Citrus Valley 8, Redlands East Valley 7
Cobalt 11,Excelsior 0
Costa Mesa 17, Orange 7
Culver City 13, Mira Costa 2
Diamond Bar 12, Hacienda Heights Wilson 2
Dymally 16, Los Angeles Jordan 9
Eastvale Roosevelt 8, King 7
Edison 5, Marina 3
Fountain Valley 25, Corona del Mar 1
Huntington Beach 5, Los Alamitos 3
La Puente 20, Bassett 3
Legacy 12, Los Angeles Roosevelt 9
Manual Arts 18, Los Angeles 8
Norco 17, Corona 0
North Torrance 8, South Torrance 2
Ocean View 7, Godinez 4
Orange Vista 6, Elsinore 2
Redondo 13, Palos Verdes 3
Ridgecrest Burroughs 17, Hesperia 5
San Fernando 18, Canoga Park 0
Santa Monica 15, Peninsula 1
Saugus 10, Canyon Country Canyon 0
Segerstrom 6, Garden Grove 0
Serrano 9, Apple Valley 3
Sierra Canyon 17, Chatsworth 2
Smidt Tech 15, Triumph 8
South Hills 7, Walnut 2
Sultana 13, Oak Hills 9
Sun Valley Poly 13, Verdugo Hills 0
Sylmar 17, Van Nuys 5
Temescal Canyon 21, Moreno Valley 0
Torrance 8, El Segundo 6
Valley View 15, Paloma Valley 2
Warren 13, Mayfair 1
West Torrance 15, Lawndale 0
Yucaipa 5, Cajon 0
