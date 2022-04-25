High school boys’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 1
First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.
A--Redondo at Santa Barbara
B--Corona del Mar at Mira Costa
Quarterfinals, May 3, 6 p.m.
Winner match A at #1 Loyola
Huntington Beach at #4 Beckman
Los Alamitos at #3 Newport Harbor
Winner match B at #2 Mater Dei
DIVISION 2
First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.
Paloma Valley at #1 Servite
Westlake at Torrance
Long Beach Poly at Anaheim Canyon
Alemany at West Ranch
Marina at San Clemente
St. Francis at Warren
Crescenta Valley at Windward
Orange Lutheran at #4 Thousand Oaks
#3 Long Beach Wilson, bye
Foothill at Cypress
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at San Juan Hills
Valencia at San Marcos
Tesoro at Cerritos
Santa Margarita at King
South Torrance at Cerritos Valley Christian
#2 Burbank Burroughs, bye
DIVISION 3
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
A--Lakewood at El Segundo
B--Simi Valley at Palos Verdes
C--Rio Mesa at La Palma Kennedy
D--Hart at La Salle
First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Upland
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at Quartz Hill
Winner wild-card B at Bishop Montgomery
Dos Pueblos at California
Edison at Murrieta Valley
South Pasadena at Elsinore
Winner wild-card C at Westminster La Quinta
#4 Aliso Niguel at El Modena
Villa Park at #3 Mission Viejo
Oxnard at Laguna Blanca
Vista Murrieta at Hillcrest
Arcadia at Downey
Highland at La Canada
Corona Santiago at Redlands
La Serna at Garden Grove
Winner wild-card D at #2 Royal
DIVISION 4
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
A--Katella at Whitney
B--Webb at Chino Hills
C--Irvine University at Estancia
First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Capistrano Valley Christian
Lancaster at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
Village Christian at Eastvale Roosevelt
Winner wild-card B at Bolsa Grande
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Flintridge Prep
Claremont at Xavier Prep
Bishop Diego at Segerstrom
#4 Portola at Oxford Academy
Hemet at #3 St. Margaret’s
Winner wild-card C at Diamond Ranch
Calabasas at Malibu
Foothill Tech at Oak Park
Cathedral at Millikan
Tustin at Beaumont
Canyon Country Canyon at Arrowhead Christian
Brentwood at #2 Northwood
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
A--Salesian at Crossroads
B--Knight at Fontana
C--Loara at Ambassador Christian
D--Indian Springs at Nuview Bridge
E--Pasadena Poly at West Covina
F--Western at Bell Gardens
G--West Valley at Western Christian
H--San Gorgonio at #4 Troy
I--Oakwood at Pilgrim
J--San Gabriel Academy at Vistamar
K--Ramona at Riverside North
L--Whittier at Bosco Tech
M--Keppel at Burbank Providence
N--Murrieta Mesa at Valley View
O--Paramount at Norwalk
P--Loma Linda Academy at La Sierra
First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Carpinteria
Winner wild-card B at Rancho Verde
Winner wild-card C at Bellflower
Winner wild-card D at Yucaipa
Winner wild-card E at Anaheim Fairmont Prep
Winner wild-card F at St. Pius X-St. Matthias
Winner wild-card G at St. Monica
Winner wild-card H at Hawthorne Math/Science
Winner wild-card I at #3 Lancaster Desert Christian
Winner wild-card J at Anaheim
Winner wild-card K at Miller
Winner wild-card L at San Gabriel
Winner wild-card M at Oxnard Pacifica
Winner wild-card N at Perris
Winner wild-card O at Hawthorne
Winner wild-card P at #2 Sunny Hills
DIVISION 6
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
A--San Jacinto Valley Academy at Glendale Adventist
B--Mary Star at Beverly Hills
First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.
Orange County Christian at #1 Saddleback
Shalhevet at Newbury Park Adventist
Rialto at Samueli
Vasquez at Ganesha
CAMS at Mayfair
Sonora at Southlands Christian
Summit at Moreno Valley
Winner wild-card A at #4 Le Lycee
Winner wild-card B at #3 Da Vinci
Downey Calvary Chapel at Magnolia
Waverly at Santa Rosa Academy
Ojai Valley at Garey
Palmdale Aerospace at Milken
Cornerstone Christian at Vista del Lago
Leuzinger at Cantwell-Sacred Heart
#2 Monrovia at Southwestern Academy
NOTES: Second round (Div. 2-6), Saturday, 6 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 2-6), May 4, 6 p.m.; semifinals in all divisions, May 7, 6 p.m. Championships, May 14, 6 p.m.
