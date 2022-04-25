High school boys’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff pairings

NOTES: Second round (Div. 2-6), Saturday, 6 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 2-6), May 4, 6 p.m.; semifinals in all divisions, May 7, 6 p.m. Championships, May 14, 6 p.m.

Winner wild-card C at Bellflower

Winner wild-card C at Diamond Ranch

Winner wild-card C at Westminster La Quinta

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.