High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff pairings

Volleyball on court.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 1

First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.

A--Redondo at Santa Barbara

B--Corona del Mar at Mira Costa

Quarterfinals, May 3, 6 p.m.

Winner match A at #1 Loyola

Huntington Beach at #4 Beckman

Los Alamitos at #3 Newport Harbor

Winner match B at #2 Mater Dei

DIVISION 2

First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Paloma Valley at #1 Servite

Westlake at Torrance

Long Beach Poly at Anaheim Canyon

Alemany at West Ranch

Marina at San Clemente

St. Francis at Warren

Crescenta Valley at Windward

Orange Lutheran at #4 Thousand Oaks

#3 Long Beach Wilson, bye

Foothill at Cypress

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at San Juan Hills

Valencia at San Marcos

Tesoro at Cerritos

Santa Margarita at King

South Torrance at Cerritos Valley Christian

#2 Burbank Burroughs, bye

DIVISION 3

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

A--Lakewood at El Segundo

B--Simi Valley at Palos Verdes

C--Rio Mesa at La Palma Kennedy

D--Hart at La Salle

First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Upland

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at Quartz Hill

Winner wild-card B at Bishop Montgomery

Dos Pueblos at California

Edison at Murrieta Valley

South Pasadena at Elsinore

Winner wild-card C at Westminster La Quinta

#4 Aliso Niguel at El Modena

Villa Park at #3 Mission Viejo

Oxnard at Laguna Blanca

Vista Murrieta at Hillcrest

Arcadia at Downey

Highland at La Canada

Corona Santiago at Redlands

La Serna at Garden Grove

Winner wild-card D at #2 Royal

DIVISION 4

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

A--Katella at Whitney

B--Webb at Chino Hills

C--Irvine University at Estancia

First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Capistrano Valley Christian

Lancaster at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

Village Christian at Eastvale Roosevelt

Winner wild-card B at Bolsa Grande

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Flintridge Prep

Claremont at Xavier Prep

Bishop Diego at Segerstrom

#4 Portola at Oxford Academy

Hemet at #3 St. Margaret’s

Winner wild-card C at Diamond Ranch

Calabasas at Malibu

Foothill Tech at Oak Park

Cathedral at Millikan

Tustin at Beaumont

Canyon Country Canyon at Arrowhead Christian

Brentwood at #2 Northwood

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

A--Salesian at Crossroads

B--Knight at Fontana

C--Loara at Ambassador Christian

D--Indian Springs at Nuview Bridge

E--Pasadena Poly at West Covina

F--Western at Bell Gardens

G--West Valley at Western Christian

H--San Gorgonio at #4 Troy

I--Oakwood at Pilgrim

J--San Gabriel Academy at Vistamar

K--Ramona at Riverside North

L--Whittier at Bosco Tech

M--Keppel at Burbank Providence

N--Murrieta Mesa at Valley View

O--Paramount at Norwalk

P--Loma Linda Academy at La Sierra

First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Carpinteria

Winner wild-card B at Rancho Verde

Winner wild-card C at Bellflower

Winner wild-card D at Yucaipa

Winner wild-card E at Anaheim Fairmont Prep

Winner wild-card F at St. Pius X-St. Matthias

Winner wild-card G at St. Monica

Winner wild-card H at Hawthorne Math/Science

Winner wild-card I at #3 Lancaster Desert Christian

Winner wild-card J at Anaheim

Winner wild-card K at Miller

Winner wild-card L at San Gabriel

Winner wild-card M at Oxnard Pacifica

Winner wild-card N at Perris

Winner wild-card O at Hawthorne

Winner wild-card P at #2 Sunny Hills

DIVISION 6

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

A--San Jacinto Valley Academy at Glendale Adventist

B--Mary Star at Beverly Hills

First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Orange County Christian at #1 Saddleback

Shalhevet at Newbury Park Adventist

Rialto at Samueli

Vasquez at Ganesha

CAMS at Mayfair

Sonora at Southlands Christian

Summit at Moreno Valley

Winner wild-card A at #4 Le Lycee

Winner wild-card B at #3 Da Vinci

Downey Calvary Chapel at Magnolia

Waverly at Santa Rosa Academy

Ojai Valley at Garey

Palmdale Aerospace at Milken

Cornerstone Christian at Vista del Lago

Leuzinger at Cantwell-Sacred Heart

#2 Monrovia at Southwestern Academy

NOTES: Second round (Div. 2-6), Saturday, 6 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 2-6), May 4, 6 p.m.; semifinals in all divisions, May 7, 6 p.m. Championships, May 14, 6 p.m.

