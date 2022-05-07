Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Southern Section semifinal results and championship pairings

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas / Getty Images / iStockphoto)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Saturday

Loyola d. Beckman, 25-22, 25-14, 25-21

Newport Harbor d. Mira Costa, 25-20, 25-23, 28-26

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Saturday

Servite d. Thousand Oaks, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17

Tesoro d. San Marcos, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Saturday

Upland d. Aliso Niguel, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23

Royal d. Laguna Blanca, 25-13, 25-17, 25-12

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Saturday

Capistrano Valley Christian d. Portola, 25-22, 25-19, 25-16

St. Margaret’s d. Millikan, 23-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-21, 15-13

DIVISION 5

Semifinal, Saturday

Carpinteria d. Anaheim Fairmont Prep, scores not reported

Semifinal, Monday, 6 p.m.

#2 Sunny Hills at San Gabriel Academy

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Saturday

Saddleback d. Le Lycee, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22

Monrovia d. Da Vinci, 25-18, 25-27, 25-16, 25-18

Championships, May 14, 6 p.m.

Division 1: #1 Loyola at #3 Newport Harbor

Division 2: Tesoro at #1 Servite

Division 3: #1 Upland at #2 Royal

Division 4: #1 Capistrano Valley Christian at #3 St. Margaret’s

Division 5: San Gabriel Academy at #1 Carpinteria OR #1 Carpinteria at #2 Sunny Hills

Division 6: #1 Saddleback at #2 Monrovia

