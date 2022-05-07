High school boys’ volleyball: Southern Section semifinal results and championship pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Saturday
Loyola d. Beckman, 25-22, 25-14, 25-21
Newport Harbor d. Mira Costa, 25-20, 25-23, 28-26
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Saturday
Servite d. Thousand Oaks, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17
Tesoro d. San Marcos, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Saturday
Upland d. Aliso Niguel, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23
Royal d. Laguna Blanca, 25-13, 25-17, 25-12
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Saturday
Capistrano Valley Christian d. Portola, 25-22, 25-19, 25-16
St. Margaret’s d. Millikan, 23-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-21, 15-13
DIVISION 5
Semifinal, Saturday
Carpinteria d. Anaheim Fairmont Prep, scores not reported
Semifinal, Monday, 6 p.m.
#2 Sunny Hills at San Gabriel Academy
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Saturday
Saddleback d. Le Lycee, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22
Monrovia d. Da Vinci, 25-18, 25-27, 25-16, 25-18
Championships, May 14, 6 p.m.
Division 1: #1 Loyola at #3 Newport Harbor
Division 2: Tesoro at #1 Servite
Division 3: #1 Upland at #2 Royal
Division 4: #1 Capistrano Valley Christian at #3 St. Margaret’s
Division 5: San Gabriel Academy at #1 Carpinteria OR #1 Carpinteria at #2 Sunny Hills
Division 6: #1 Saddleback at #2 Monrovia
