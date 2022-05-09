Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Venice at #1 Chatsworth

#3 Eagle Rock at #2 Palisades

NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#5 Los Angeles Marshall at #1 Los Angeles University

#6 Birmingham at #2 Carson

NOTES: Championship, Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Venice.

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Monday

Bravo d. Fairfax, 20-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-12

Van Nuys d. Verdugo Hills, 17-25, 24-26, 25-14, 25-18, 15-12

#11 San Pedro at #3 Sylmar, result not reported

#10 Narbonne at #2 Bell, result not reported

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#8 Bravo at #4 Van Nuys

#3 Sylmar/#11 San Pedro vs. #2 Bell/#10 Narbonne

NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 3:15 p.m. at Birmingham

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Monday

Mendez d. Reseda, 25-18, 25-12, 25-9

Rancho Dominguez d. Monroe, 25-14, 25-22, 25-22

Fremont d. Math/Science, 29-27, 26-28, 29-27, 17-25, 15-13

Orthopaedic d. Franklin, 18-25, 27-25, 26-24, 25-9

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Rancho Dominguez at #1 Mendez

#6 Fremont at #2 Orthopaedic

NOTES: Championship, Friday or Saturday.

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Monday

King/Drew d. Animo De La Hoya, 25-14, 25-13, 25-20

Port of Los Angeles d. Alliance Smidt Tech, 25-22, 17-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-12

Fulton d. Foshay, 25-17, 25-20, 17-25, 25-23

Los Angeles d. Belmont, scores not reported

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#9 King/Drew at #5 Port of Los Angeles

#3 Fulton at #2 Los Angeles

NOTES: Championship, Friday or Saturday.

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Monday

Lakeview d. Alliance Stern, 25-16, 26-24, 25-13

Middle College d. Valley Oaks CES, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15

Alliance Bloomfield d. Annenberg, 25-20, 21-25, 20-25, 26-24, 15-10

Animo Robinson d. Aspire Ollin, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Middle College at #1 Lakeview

#3 Alliance Bloomfield at #2 Animo Robinson

NOTES: Championship, Friday or Saturday.

