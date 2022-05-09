High school boys’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Venice at #1 Chatsworth
#3 Eagle Rock at #2 Palisades
NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#5 Los Angeles Marshall at #1 Los Angeles University
#6 Birmingham at #2 Carson
NOTES: Championship, Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Venice.
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Monday
Bravo d. Fairfax, 20-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-12
Van Nuys d. Verdugo Hills, 17-25, 24-26, 25-14, 25-18, 15-12
#11 San Pedro at #3 Sylmar, result not reported
#10 Narbonne at #2 Bell, result not reported
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#8 Bravo at #4 Van Nuys
#3 Sylmar/#11 San Pedro vs. #2 Bell/#10 Narbonne
NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 3:15 p.m. at Birmingham
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Monday
Mendez d. Reseda, 25-18, 25-12, 25-9
Rancho Dominguez d. Monroe, 25-14, 25-22, 25-22
Fremont d. Math/Science, 29-27, 26-28, 29-27, 17-25, 15-13
Orthopaedic d. Franklin, 18-25, 27-25, 26-24, 25-9
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Rancho Dominguez at #1 Mendez
#6 Fremont at #2 Orthopaedic
NOTES: Championship, Friday or Saturday.
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Monday
King/Drew d. Animo De La Hoya, 25-14, 25-13, 25-20
Port of Los Angeles d. Alliance Smidt Tech, 25-22, 17-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-12
Fulton d. Foshay, 25-17, 25-20, 17-25, 25-23
Los Angeles d. Belmont, scores not reported
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#9 King/Drew at #5 Port of Los Angeles
#3 Fulton at #2 Los Angeles
NOTES: Championship, Friday or Saturday.
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Monday
Lakeview d. Alliance Stern, 25-16, 26-24, 25-13
Middle College d. Valley Oaks CES, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15
Alliance Bloomfield d. Annenberg, 25-20, 21-25, 20-25, 26-24, 15-10
Animo Robinson d. Aspire Ollin, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Middle College at #1 Lakeview
#3 Alliance Bloomfield at #2 Animo Robinson
NOTES: Championship, Friday or Saturday.
