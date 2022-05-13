High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section championship results
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Open Division: Irvine University 12, Corona del Mar 6
Division 1: Mira Costa 10, Loyola 8
Division 2: Beckman 10, Los Alamitos 8
Division 3: Flintridge Prep 15, Whitney 3
Division 4: Cerritos 10, Nordhoff 8
Division 5: Geffen 13, West Covina 5
