High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section championship results

By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday

Open Division: Irvine University 12, Corona del Mar 6

Division 1: Mira Costa 10, Loyola 8

Division 2: Beckman 10, Los Alamitos 8

Division 3: Flintridge Prep 15, Whitney 3

Division 4: Cerritos 10, Nordhoff 8

Division 5: Geffen 13, West Covina 5

