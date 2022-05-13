Advertisement
High School Sports

High school lacrosse: Southern Section championship results

By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ LACROSSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

at Downey

Division 1: Corona del Mar 10, Foothill 4 (Friday)

Division 2: #3 Beckman vs. #4 Aliso Niguel, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Division 3: #1 Vista Murrieta vs. #2 Crescenta Valley, Saturday, 1 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ LACROSSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

at Downey

Division 1: Foothill 18, Santa Margarita 9 (Friday)

Division 2: Murrieta Mesa vs. #3 Newport Harbor, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division 3: #1 Mira Costa vs. #2 Marlborough, Saturday, 10 a.m.

