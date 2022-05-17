High school boys’ volleyball: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Newport Harbor d. Servite, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16
Beckman d. Mira Costa, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
San Diego Cathedral d. Tesoro, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20
Loyola d. Palisades, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23
Semifinals, Thursday, 6 p.m.
#4 Beckman at #1 Newport Harbor
#3 San Diego Cathedral at #2 Loyola
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Royal d. San Diego Torrey Pines, 25-22, 25-15, 25-16
Carlsbad Sage Creek d. Chatsworth, 26-24, 25-21, 16-25, 25-19
San Diego Westview d. St. Margaret’s, 25-20, 25-16, 27-25
Upland d. San Diego Scripps Ranch, 25-13, 25-22, 25-10
Semifinals, Thursday, 6 p.m.
#4 Carlsbad Sage Creek at #1 Royal
#3 San Diego Westview at #2 Upland
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Sunny Hills d. Arroyo Grande, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
San Diego Madison d. Carpinteria, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
San Diego Parker d. Carson, 25-7, 25-16, 25-16
Semifinals, Thursday, 6 p.m.
#4 Sunny Hills at #1 Capistrano Valley Christian
#3 San Diego Madison at #2 San Diego Parker
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
El Cajon Grossmont d. Animo Robinson, 25-8, 25-13, 25-8
Imperial Beach Mar Vista d. Mendez, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Saddleback d. Narbonne, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16
Monrovia d. Los Angeles, 25-14, 27-25, 25-15
Semifinals, Thursday, 6 p.m.
#5 Imperial Beach Mar Vista at #1 El Cajon Grossmont
#3 Saddleback at #2 Monrovia
NOTES: Championships, Saturday, 6 p.m.
