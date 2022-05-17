High school boys’ volleyball: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings

Imperial Beach Mar Vista d. Mendez, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

San Diego Madison d. Carpinteria, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Sunny Hills d. Arroyo Grande, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Beckman d. Mira Costa, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

