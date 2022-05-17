Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas / Getty Images / iStockphoto)
By Times staff
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Newport Harbor d. Servite, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16

Beckman d. Mira Costa, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

San Diego Cathedral d. Tesoro, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20

Loyola d. Palisades, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23

Semifinals, Thursday, 6 p.m.

#4 Beckman at #1 Newport Harbor

#3 San Diego Cathedral at #2 Loyola

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Royal d. San Diego Torrey Pines, 25-22, 25-15, 25-16

Carlsbad Sage Creek d. Chatsworth, 26-24, 25-21, 16-25, 25-19

San Diego Westview d. St. Margaret’s, 25-20, 25-16, 27-25

Upland d. San Diego Scripps Ranch, 25-13, 25-22, 25-10

Semifinals, Thursday, 6 p.m.

#4 Carlsbad Sage Creek at #1 Royal

#3 San Diego Westview at #2 Upland

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Sunny Hills d. Arroyo Grande, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

San Diego Madison d. Carpinteria, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

San Diego Parker d. Carson, 25-7, 25-16, 25-16

Semifinals, Thursday, 6 p.m.

#4 Sunny Hills at #1 Capistrano Valley Christian

#3 San Diego Madison at #2 San Diego Parker

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

El Cajon Grossmont d. Animo Robinson, 25-8, 25-13, 25-8

Imperial Beach Mar Vista d. Mendez, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Saddleback d. Narbonne, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16

Monrovia d. Los Angeles, 25-14, 27-25, 25-15

Semifinals, Thursday, 6 p.m.

#5 Imperial Beach Mar Vista at #1 El Cajon Grossmont

#3 Saddleback at #2 Monrovia

NOTES: Championships, Saturday, 6 p.m.

