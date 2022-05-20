Advertisement
High School Sports

High school softball: City and Southern Section championship results

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Times staff
CITY SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday

Division III: Santee 13, Mendez 3

Division IV: Camino Nuevo 17, Roybal 6

Saturday at Cal State Northridge

Division II: #13 Garfield vs. #3 Gardena, 8:30 a.m.

Division I: #6 Chavez vs. #5 Legacy, 11:45 a.m.

Open Division: #7 Granada Hills Kennedy vs. #1 El Camino Real, 3 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday

Division 2: Mission Viejo 2, Millikan 1

Division 3: Bonita 6, Tesoro 0

Division 4: Temple City 4, Moorpark 2

Saturday

at Barber Park (Irvine)

Division 7: #2 Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Linfield Christian, 9:30 a.m.

Division 5: #2 El Toro vs. #4 Cajon, 12:30 p.m.

Division 6: Hillcrest vs. Elsinore, 3:30 p.m.

Division 1: Los Alamitos vs. #3 Eastvale Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.

