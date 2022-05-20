High school softball: City and Southern Section championship results

Division 7: #2 Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Linfield Christian, 9:30 a.m.

Division I: #6 Chavez vs. #5 Legacy, 11:45 a.m.

Division II: #13 Garfield vs. #3 Gardena, 8:30 a.m.

