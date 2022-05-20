High school softball: City and Southern Section championship results
CITY SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Division III: Santee 13, Mendez 3
Division IV: Camino Nuevo 17, Roybal 6
Saturday at Cal State Northridge
Division II: #13 Garfield vs. #3 Gardena, 8:30 a.m.
Division I: #6 Chavez vs. #5 Legacy, 11:45 a.m.
Open Division: #7 Granada Hills Kennedy vs. #1 El Camino Real, 3 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Division 2: Mission Viejo 2, Millikan 1
Division 3: Bonita 6, Tesoro 0
Division 4: Temple City 4, Moorpark 2
Saturday
at Barber Park (Irvine)
Division 7: #2 Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Linfield Christian, 9:30 a.m.
Division 5: #2 El Toro vs. #4 Cajon, 12:30 p.m.
Division 6: Hillcrest vs. Elsinore, 3:30 p.m.
Division 1: Los Alamitos vs. #3 Eastvale Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.
