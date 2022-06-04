Advertisement
High school baseball: Southern California Regional results

By Times staff
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday

Division I: Huntington Beach 2, JSerra 0 (8)

Division II: San Diego Torrey Pines 19, Etiwanda 8

Division III: Newport Harbor 5, Oaks Christian 1

Division IV: Tesoro 6, Fullerton 4

Division V: Estancia 11, Baldwin Park 2

