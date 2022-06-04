High school baseball: Southern California Regional results
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
Division I: Huntington Beach 2, JSerra 0 (8)
Division II: San Diego Torrey Pines 19, Etiwanda 8
Division III: Newport Harbor 5, Oaks Christian 1
Division IV: Tesoro 6, Fullerton 4
Division V: Estancia 11, Baldwin Park 2
