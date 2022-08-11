Youth football coach Chris Flores arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a minor

Chris “Coach Frogg” Flores, a well-known youth coach in the Southern California prep football community, was arrested Thursday by Bakersfield police after he was accused of sexual assault of a minor, Santa Ana Police Department Sgt. Maria Lopez said.

Flores coached at the Orange County-based Stars Prep Academy, whose website describes the organization as “a co-op that provides elite sports performance training for middle-school athletes.”

Lopez said the arrest was made after detectives spoke with a 14-year-old girl Flores trained at Stars Prep. The detectives learned Flores was in Bakersfield, and the Bakersfield Police Department arrested Flores, Lopez said.

On Wednesday, Stars Prep founder Jason David posted a video statement to the organization’s Instagram account, saying he was supporting the Santa Ana police in its investigation. He wrote in the caption that they’d “severed all ties” with Flores.

Flores reportedly has trained top area talent such as former St. John Bosco quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and current Los Alamitos star Malachi Nelson.