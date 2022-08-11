Advertisement
High School Sports

Youth football coach Chris Flores arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a minor

By Luca Evans
Chris “Coach Frogg” Flores, a well-known youth coach in the Southern California prep football community, was arrested Thursday by Bakersfield police after he was accused of sexual assault of a minor, Santa Ana Police Department Sgt. Maria Lopez said.

Flores coached at the Orange County-based Stars Prep Academy, whose website describes the organization as “a co-op that provides elite sports performance training for middle-school athletes.”

Lopez said the arrest was made after detectives spoke with a 14-year-old girl Flores trained at Stars Prep. The detectives learned Flores was in Bakersfield, and the Bakersfield Police Department arrested Flores, Lopez said.

On Wednesday, Stars Prep founder Jason David posted a video statement to the organization’s Instagram account, saying he was supporting the Santa Ana police in its investigation. He wrote in the caption that they’d “severed all ties” with Flores.

Flores reportedly has trained top area talent such as former St. John Bosco quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and current Los Alamitos star Malachi Nelson.

Luca Evans

Luca Evans is a multimedia journalist focused on prep sports for the Los Angeles Times. A 2022 graduate of Chapman University, Evans worked as the sports and managing editor of the campus newspaper before beginning freelance work with The Times. He is focused on broadening and diversifying Southern California preps coverage and particularly interested in what makes athletes tick on and off the field.

