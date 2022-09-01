Mater Dei at Corona Centennial highlights top Southland football games this week

Here are this week’s top high school football games:

Friday

Santa Ana Mater Dei (2-0) at Corona Centennial (2-0), 7:30 p.m. Centennial fans were so excited about this game that they sold out their allotment of tickets in 35 minutes. Centennial has been known for its high-scoring offenses, but in the last three games against Mater Dei, the Huskies have scored 16, 12 and 14 points, an indication the Monarchs have figured out something. Running the ball successfully will be key for Centennial’s upset hopes. The remarkable run of Mater Dei junior quarterback Elijah Brown continues. He’s 19-0 as a starter, and the Monarchs have developed some impressive new receivers, including sophomore Marcus Harris. The pick: Mater Dei.

Long Beach Poly (2-0) at Mission Viejo (2-0), 7 p.m. The Jackrabbits’ defense rose up to help defeat Gardena Serra last week. Shutting down the Diablos’ passing attack will be a challenge, but if the pass rush is effective, beware. Quarterback Darius Curry has a terrific group of receivers that Mission Viejo will have to stop. Whichever team stops the big play should triumph. The pick: Mission Viejo.