High School Sports

Prep football: Saturday’s scores

By Times staff
Saturday’s results

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Bonita 21, San Dimas 13

Campbell Hall 32, Pasadena Poly 6

Hillcrest 24, Lakeside 7

Mary Star 26, Riverside Prep 0

Nogales 20, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0

Tahquitz 55, Linfield Christian 14

Temecula Valley 24, Chaparral 20

Trinity Classical Academy 56, Grace Brethren 20

West Covina 42, South Hills 0

INTERSECTIONAL

Arrowhead Christian 28, Vista Tri-City Christian 0

Fresno Central 38, Bishop Diego 34

Millikan 33, Peoria (Ariz.) Sunrise Mountain 32 (OT)

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Calvary Baptist 44, La Verne Lutheran 0

Santa Clarita Christian 27, Villanova Prep 26

Thacher 32, Chadwick 28

INTERSECTIONAL

CSDR 54, Fremont California School for the Deaf 6

Riverdale Christian 46, Coastal Christian 0

San Diego Rock Academy 53, Cornerstone Christian 33

