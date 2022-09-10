Prep football: Saturday’s scores
Saturday’s results
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Bonita 21, San Dimas 13
Campbell Hall 32, Pasadena Poly 6
Hillcrest 24, Lakeside 7
Mary Star 26, Riverside Prep 0
Nogales 20, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0
Tahquitz 55, Linfield Christian 14
Temecula Valley 24, Chaparral 20
Trinity Classical Academy 56, Grace Brethren 20
West Covina 42, South Hills 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Arrowhead Christian 28, Vista Tri-City Christian 0
Fresno Central 38, Bishop Diego 34
Millikan 33, Peoria (Ariz.) Sunrise Mountain 32 (OT)
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Calvary Baptist 44, La Verne Lutheran 0
Santa Clarita Christian 27, Villanova Prep 26
Thacher 32, Chadwick 28
INTERSECTIONAL
CSDR 54, Fremont California School for the Deaf 6
Riverdale Christian 46, Coastal Christian 0
San Diego Rock Academy 53, Cornerstone Christian 33
